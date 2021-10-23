the-effort-of-an-astrophysicist-to-recover-the-splendor-of-the-romanesque-sistine-chapel

The 13th century mural paintings in the chapter house of the Villanueva de Sijena monastery, in the province of Huesca, are considered by many to be the Sistine Chapel of Romanesque art; some works that in August 1918 were practically destroyed by a fire caused in the first weeks of the Civil War. The high temperature of the fire, more than 1. 000 degrees for several days, destroyed the Mudejar coffered ceilings and completely destroyed half of these paintings. The rest – it is considered that, of the total, only one 18% are original and a 32% is a reintegration – was weakened and lost the colors gold, red and lapis lazuli and with them, and irreversibly, all its splendor. Torn from the walls, in an operation directed by the Generalitat of Catalonia, they were transferred to Barcelona, ​​where they were restored and ended up installed in the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC), where they continue to be exhibited in a room that reproduces the arches and the dimensions of the original.

These paintings, reason for a judicial confrontation between Catalonia and Aragon, which has always considered that the safeguarding works after the fire were a pillage and that demands their return to the monastery, star the documentary Sigena’s dream , directed by Jesús Garcés Lambert (Caravaggio, in body and soul and Amazing Leonardo), which will hit theaters on November 9 after premiering this Saturday at the Seminci in Valladolid.

The chapter house in 1936, before the fire, f Otographed by Josep Gudiol, in an image from the documentary.

Sigena’s dream tells the story of Juan Naya, a native of Villanueva de Sijena, who found coincidentally in 2007 in Barcelona a book that reproduced these paintings in black and white before suffering the fire. Since then, he has not stopped looking for a way to recover them.

The documentary, which lasts 106 minutes and is produced by Naya himself, Xavier Atance, BNC Produccions and Dreamdigital Creative Works, with the participation of RTVE, narrates in a dreamlike way Naya’s memories when her grandparents told her about the monastery before its destruction and the real journey of this former NASA astrophysicist and current CEO of the Catalan ISDIN laboratory in search of people who could help him carry out his “project”: historians specializing in Romanesque, restorers, digital artists and artisans.

Scheme from the evolution of the original paintings, through the photographs of 1936, to the final result of the digital work. Burzon Comenge

Naya, who tells the story in the first person, assures that her research led her to discover the colored watercolors made by students from Puig i Cadafalch on an excursion in 1918 kept at the MNAC; the photographs of that excursion and those made in 1936 the architect Josep Gudiol before the paintings burned, when everything this material was known. The discovery of the enormous links of these paintings with Anglo-Saxon works such as the miniatures of The Winchester Bible is also pointed out, something that they have been pointing to since 2012 specialists such as Montserrat Pagés. Another expert, restorer Rosa Gasol, has studied the original color palette of these paintings in her work.

In the documentary, a voice in off ensures that the fire in 1936 was caused by the Catalan anarchist militias, as many in Aragon defend, but the testimony of residents of Sijena and documents such as those of the General Cause in which, with names and surnames, appear the Sijenenses accused of being the authors of the fire. The film makes no mention of the litigation between Catalonia and Aragon, as Naya’s project is aimed solely at finding a way to restore the original color and appearance to those magnificent battered paintings.

One of the scenes from the Sijena wall paintings , after going through the computer, in a moment of the documentary.

What the film does provide is the solution to this confrontation. And he does so after verifying that the restored paintings were installed in arches created to be exhibited at the MNAC, which do not have the same length and curvature as those of the original chapter house; so these works, which went from being frescoes to being canvases, have a difficult time fitting in the room of the Sijena monastery.

After discarding the possibilities of gel paper, which has given such good results in other wall paintings disappeared or emigrated to museums, “for looking like a chrome”, Naya discovers the virtual recreation of the hand of the igualadino Albert Burzon, author, among others, of the successful digital recovery and of the mapping of Sant Climent de Taüll, who has returned visits to this place to see what the church was like in the 12th century, despite the fact that its interior is now empty and without paintings such as the famous Christ in Majesty of Taüll; one of the most recognized Romanesque works by all, which is the main Romanesque piece exhibited at the MNAC as well.

Based on the photos of 1936, Burzon recreates the paintings, as if he were an artist of the thirteenth century, starting from a base color to which he then adds lights and shadows, later whites and profiles black with different digital brushes to finish with the wall textures.

Naya and Burzon, below the reproduction of the coffered ceiling created by the latter, in a still from the documentary.

Naya has rebuilt, hand in hand with Úbeda artisan Paco Luis Martos, one of the 18 coffered ceilings of the chapter house, which have also ended up going through Burzon’s computer; a digital work that has already received awards, such as Hispania Nostra for the dissemination of Cultural Heritage in 2019.

The enormous effort of 12 years carried out by Naya wants to culminate in a 3D virtual reality experience where the viewer can contemplate the beauty of the original paintings. Also to be able to walk inside the chapter house at the moment of maximum splendor of the building that he founded in 1188 Queen Sancha of Castile, wife of Alfonso II of Aragon, for the order of Saint John of Jerusalem, some nuns who left the monastery in the seventies of the last century to avoid return.