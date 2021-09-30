the-elimination-of-the-diminished-term-of-article-49-of-the-constitution:-almost-20-years-of-struggle

A man in a chair, on a zebra crossing. Getty

The veto of the PP and Vox to the reform of the article 49 of the Constitution, which refers to people with disabilities as “physically, sensory and mental handicapped”, threatens its approval in the Congress of Deputies. The Government sent a proposal last May to the Lower House, as claimed by the sector associations for almost 20 years. Given that the plenary session has rejected the amendments to all the right-wing parties, the parliamentary process is now continuing. But for its final approval, a reinforced majority of three-fifths of the hemicycle is needed: the accounts do not come out without the votes of the PP. Groups of people with disabilities are disappointed, they ask that political polarization be put on hold.

What is the reform proposed by the Government?

Last May the Council of Ministers approved the draft reform of the article 49 of the Spanish Constitution to eliminate the diminished term. In this way, the Executive sought to adapt the Magna Carta to the standards of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, approved in 2006 and that Spain signed in 2008. The proposed article goes further and also prohibits any type of discrimination against people with disabilities, establishes the obligation of public powers to promote their freedom and real and effective equality, and also expressly recognizes the particular protection required by women and girls. girls with disabilities, because they are a particularly vulnerable and discriminated group.

What was voted this Thursday?

The text reached Congress and both PP and Vox presented amendments to the entirety. The popular ones have argued that “it is not the opportune political moment”, due to the presence in the Government of “parties that openly question the Spanish Constitution and which they intend to blow up.” Vox justifies its refusal because, according to its spokesperson, Macarena Olona, ​​the current Parliament “does not have moral legitimacy” to touch the work of the “constitutionalist fathers.” This Thursday, the plenary session of the Lower House rejected them, with 205 votes against, 142 in favor and 3 abstentions. This means that the parliamentary process continues, now the political groups can present partial amendments and the reform will continue to be debated. But the veto of the PP and Vox poses a threat to the light of what would be the third modification of the Constitution. For it to be approved, a reinforced majority is required and, unless these formations change their point of view, it is impossible to reach this consensus.

What does the group ask for?

The claim is unanimous. The disability associative movement insists that “terminology is key”, in the words of Anxo Queiruga, vice president of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (Cocemfe), which groups together 620 entities. Luis Cayo, the president of the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (Cermi), which brings together about 8. 000 organizations, stresses that disability must “originate adherence” because it does not have an “ideological, partisan character”. For this reason it demands the maximum consensus. “It is a human rights issue,” he insists. “It hurts us that there are parties that oppose it because it is a social need and a demand.” Enrique Galván, general director of Plena Inclusión, which brings together about a thousand organizations of family members and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, agrees. “It is essential that the most important norm in Spain, which is the Constitution, is in line with the United Nations convention.”

What is the origin of this claim?

Luis Cayo, from Cermi, explains that his request dates back to December 3 (International Day of Persons with Disabilities) of 2004, when they asked the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero to consider this constitutional reform. A demand that was intensified after the UN convention was approved in 2006 and Spain signed it, thereby pledging to adapt its regulatory framework to these standards. “We have been fighting for almost 20 years, the petition has never left the agenda. There are still difficulties, but we are optimistic ”, he assures. Galván, from Plena Inclusión, explains that a “very important part of the citizenry”, who has a disability, “does not want to be called handicapped in the supreme regulation of the Spanish State”, “a conceptualization of disability that is outdated, is protectionist, and it does not focus on rights, but on limitations. ”

How many people with disabilities are there in Spain?

There are at least 3, 85 million people with some type of disability. But the data are now obsolete, they date from 2008, when the National Institute of Statistics published the latest Survey on Disability, Personal Autonomy and Dependency Situations. That year they accounted for 8.5% of the population. The agency is currently preparing a new study, so the figure will be updated, and the associations are convinced that the number will increase.

What do groups of people with disabilities think of the rejection of the PP and Vox to the reform?

The three entities consulted show their absolute disappointment, although they assure that they will continue fighting so that, during the parliamentary procedure, the parties that have voted against, “or at least the PP”, change their minds and support the reform. “The anger is huge,” sums up Queiruga, from Cocemfe. “I believe that Spain is an advanced country and that terms such as diminished appear in its legislation, it seems to me a lack of respect and an insult to intelligence,” he continues. “These types of positions are exhausting, it discourages seeing that political parties get involved using, in this case, people with disabilities. If we want to replace the term, anyone can understand it “, he assures.

Galván, from Plena Inclusión, asks that context of polarization and permanent confrontation something that is of justice, that contributes to everyone, that does not go against anyone ”. “The greatest milestone for the recognition of the rights and dignity of people with disabilities is being put into play in the democratic period,” he continues. Cayo, from Cermi, ditch: “We have months ahead to overcome the resistance and to get the PP to dispel its doubts and join the reform.”