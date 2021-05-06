“The end of the alarm state does not imply the end of the control measures”

Publication: Thursday, May 6, 2021 8:42 PM

The director of the Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón, expressed at a press conference to report on data on coronaviruses in Spain that “there are tools” to control the incidence accumulated after the end of the alarm state.

“It is always a matter of concern, not because the tools do not exist, but because there can be a false perception of what the state of alarm implies”, warned the epidemiologist , who was clear on this subject: “The end of A state of alarm does not imply the end of control measures. People need to understand that the measures that are individually dependent on each will continue to apply and that the Autonomous Communities will continue to apply many measures that allow us to control transmission. “.

Even so, Simón recognized that “the end of the state of alarm does not imply the end of the control measures”, despite the fact that “every day that exceeds the level of vaccination is better”.

In this sense, he assured that “the risk exists”, although he acknowledged that “we cannot exclude that it can happen, but that it would probably not have as great an impact as in the other waves” : “If something happens, it would be rather this fourth hello that we have just passed, if something really happens”.

In addition, Simón hopes that certain factors such as “vaccination, the weather or the fact that people always know that they cannot leave precautionary measures aside” contain this possibility.