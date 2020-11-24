The Endesa Foundation and the Mashumano Foundation launch a large virtual meeting to promote the employability of seniors

The Endesa Foundation and the Mashumano Foundation have launched, through their Generation SAVIA program, the call for a virtual meeting at the national level in which unemployed people over 50 can discover tools, advice and new alternatives to find a professional opportunity in the context of employment that generated the pandemic.

With the title of “The SAVIA decision. The New Opportunity for Senior Talent ”, this meeting, which will take place on November 26 at 11 am, will include presentations, interviews and round tables in which experts from different sectors will participate. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to interact with the speakers by telematic means.

More than two years ago, the Endesa Foundation and the Mshumano Foundation launched SAVIA, a non-profit project, the objective of which is to support professionals over the age of 50 to improve their employability and have greater possibilities to re-enter the labor market.

This objective, fundamental in all contexts, is much more so in the current situation, as Spain needs urgent measures to take advantage of the value, knowledge and experience of seasoned professionals in order to make the process recovery possible. socio-economic status of the country.

“The new opportunity for senior talent”

Although mainly intended for professionals over 50 who are unemployed or looking for a change in career path, this meeting is also aimed at companies, organizations, human resources experts and all types of professionals interested in management of “senior talents”. “.

Juan Snchez-Calero, president of Endesa and its Foundation, and journalist Fernando Nega, president of the editorial board of the daily 65Yms, will participate, who will lead the development of the event.

Throughout the event, high-level speakers, such as Pilar Jeric, chairman of consultancy firm Be-Up, and Andrs Perez Ortega, personal strategy expert, will analyze how to tackle the post-covid job market; in turn, other renowned experts, such as Javier Torremocha, founding partner and managing partner of Kibo Ventures, and Paloma Castellano, director of Wayra Madrid (Telefnica), will present their vision of senior entrepreneurship.

In addition, the event will pay tribute to “senior” professionals who make a notable and generous contribution in the fight against the consequences of the pandemic.

To assist with the SAVIA! #LaNuevaOportunidad, just register in advance HERE

The seriousness of the situation of “senior” professionals, in terms of data

In Spain, the number of unemployed people over 50 has doubled over the past 10 years. According to the EPA, already before the Covid-19 crisis, they were nearly a million.

Age is responsible for the fact that more than half of the resumes that reach Spanish companies over 50 are rejected without being studied, according to a recent report by the Adecco Foundation.

In addition, it is estimated that over 1.5 million workers currently affected by ERTE will eventually lose their jobs. This can create additional difficulties for the integration into the labor market of people over 50 who, according to talent management experts, could make a specific and very relevant contribution to overcome the economic consequences of the crisis due to of their extensive experience in resource management. Extreme situations.

