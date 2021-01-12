The Endesa Foundation appoints Javier Blanco as new CEO

The Board of Directors of the Endesa Foundation appointed Javier Blanco Fernndez as the new CEO of the entity, during its session on December 15.

Javier Blanco, who replaces Alberto Fernndez Torres at the general management, was previously Country Manager of Enel Green Power in Australia, from where he returns to occupy the general management of the Endesa Foundation. Over the past 18 years, he has also held various positions of responsibility within the Enel group, such as Key Account Manager, M&A Associate, Control Manager in Colombia; CFO of Empresa de Energa de Cundinamarca (Bogot); Director of Energy Development and Planning in Colombia; Responsible for the organization and structuring of the Spanish wholesale markets; and responsible for strategic products and services in Spain.

A graduate of Industrial Engineering from the University of Zaragoza and a Bachelor of Business Administration from UNED, he holds an MBA (with special mention) from the Chicago Booth School of Business. In addition, he is currently pursuing a degree in Philosophy at the Complutense University of Madrid.

For the new director of the Endesa Foundation, “it is an honor and, at the same time, a challenge, to work for a foundation in which so many people before us have put their talent and their values ​​to bring help where it is most needed. that we can offer you. I hope to bring, in this new stage, the knowledge and experience accumulated over the years in the Enel Group so that with the help of the Board of Directors and the team of the Endesa Foundation, we can consolidate the gains and broaden the social benefit objectives towards which we are oriented ”.

With more than 20 years of history, the main objective of the Endesa Foundation, chaired by Juan Snchez-Calero (at the time non-executive president of Endesa), is to contribute to social development through educational projects.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital