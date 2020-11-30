The ENDESA Foundation pays tribute to the thousands of professionals over 50 who are fighting against the pandemic

The president of the Endesa Foundation, Juan Snchez-Calero, presented an honorary award, dedicated to all, which was collected by the vice-president of the illustrious Official College of Physicians of Madrid, Dr. Luisa Gonzlez Prez, president of the Association of Retired Doctors of the Prncipe de Asturias Hospital and El Corte Ingls Health Services Nurse Ana Mara Parada.

The Endesa Foundation and the Mashumano Foundation, through their Generation SAVIA program, held a virtual meeting yesterday, Thursday, November 26, during which unemployed people over 50 were able to discover tools, advice and new alternatives for find a professional opportunity in the complicated work environment that created the pandemic.

Under the title “The SAVIA decision. The New Opportunity for Senior Talent ”, this meeting included presentations, interviews and panel discussions attended by experts from different sectors and during which participants had the opportunity to interact with stakeholders via telematics.

The objective of the meeting was to justify the need for urgent measures to harness the value, knowledge and experience of senior managers to make possible the process of socio-economic recovery of the country. The president of the ENDESA Foundation, Juan Snchez-Calero, who opened the event, said that he launched “ SAVIA in 2018 with the aim of promoting a change in society with regard to senior talent, and that this change will take place. would result in a connection between these professionals and the commercial fabric. ”

One of the key moments of the event was a deep and sincere tribute to the “senior” professionals who make a generous and united contribution of incalculable value to the fight against the pandemic. “We want to help make senior talents an essential tool in society and continue to break down the barriers that until now have prevented the employability of a group as valuable as seniors”, said the president of ENDESA and of its Foundation, which added “‘a group which has proven its adaptability, professionalism and commitment”.

During this time and with the presenter of the event, the journalist Fernando Nega, also spokesperson and expert of the senior group, presented a special award in recognition of all professionals over 50 years old, active, precocious or retired, who have played an important role in the fight against COVID.

According to Dr Gonzalez: “ We live in a time when we only talk about anti-aging therapies, it seems we are forgetting the value of the veteran, the exemplary nature has been lost in society. We need role models and mentors, and active seniors have been essential during the pandemic, their involvement, despite the risk, has been enormous. ” For Ana Mara Parada, the recognition of nurses who have lent their work to companies in their work “has become a fundamental support which has allowed many companies and companies to continue to offer services during the pandemic”. “. For his part, Manuel Guil, thanked, sincerely moved, that the thousands of retired doctors who returned to their old work to provide selfless help have finally been recognized.

The 65Yms newspaper, whose editorial board is president Fernando Nega, joined this initiative as a media partner of the meeting. 65Yms wants to be the voice of the elderly and aspires to become their medium of reference, with a non-political, informative, informative and entertaining orientation.

The new opportunity for senior talent

Throughout the event, high-level speakers such as Pilar Jeric, chairman of the consultancy firm Be-Up, and Andrs Perez Ortega, expert in personal strategy, analyzed how to face the challenges of the post-labor market. -COVID; At the same time, other renowned experts, such as Javier Torremocha, founding partner and managing partner of Kibo Ventures, and Paloma Castellano, director of Wayra Madrid (Telefnica), presented their vision of senior entrepreneurship.

The number of unemployed people over 50 has doubled over the past 10 years. According to the EPA, before the COVID crisis, there were nearly a million; and age is responsible for the fact that more than half of the CVs of people over 50 who come to Spanish companies are rejected without being studied, according to a report by the Adecco Foundation.

Moreover, it is evident that the current crisis will worsen the situation of this group. It is estimated that over 1.5 million workers currently affected by an ERTE will eventually lose their jobs. This can create additional difficulties for the integration into the labor market of people over 50 who, according to talent management experts, could make a specific and very relevant contribution to overcome the economic consequences of the crisis due to of their extensive management experience. extreme situations.

