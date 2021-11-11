The EÑE festival returns in face-to-face format to celebrate the narratives of love

After the previous pandemic and online season, the EÑE festival returns to the presence with its literary conversations to inject enthusiasm in these turbulent times. This time he does it to celebrate love in all his narratives; to add a touch of optimism to the reunion celebration. The Madrid event grants this year its honor award to the writer Almudena Grandes, who will collect the award on Saturday 13 at 20. 30 at the Círculo de Bellas Artes and will hold a conversation about his creative universe with the literary director, Montserrat Iglesias.

Writers such as Fernando Aramburu, Marta Sanz, Antonio Lucas, Najat El Hachmi, Juan Villoro, Guadalupe Nettel or Paulina Flores will talk about literature, while the musicians Santiago Auserón and Jorge Drexler, the film director David Trueba, the singer Martirio or the photographer Chema Madoz will also have a place at this festival. of the most popular literary events of the season, which takes place in Madrid from 11 to 21 November.

At the head of the festival is the philologist and cultural manager of the Instituto Cervantes Montserrat Iglesias. The one who was also vice-rector for Culture and Communication of the Carlos III University says that she has dedicated the festival to love because it is the climate she hopes to find. “People are eager to share, see each other and embrace”, and that, in essence, is the best thing about a festival: “What better topic to see each other again than to talk about love in all its facets: about the passion to tell, for the trade, for romantic love or its myth, for words and for life. It’s such a positive feeling that I thought it fit. ”

The meetings begin this Thursday at the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid with the conversation between the actress Marisa Paredes and the theater director Lluís Pascual, but the bulk of the program will be held at the Círculo de Bellas Artes, the usual stage of the festival. The lectures for this day will begin with An unexpected couple, that will reunite Fernando Aramburu with Santiago Auserón. The conversation will be led by Iglesias and will revolve around desire, poetry and art. The Spanish Najat El Hachmi and the Chilean Paulina Flores will focus on cultural identity and the challenge that women face to defend their freedom. Sometimes love is not understood without failure, and that will be the theme that EL PAÍS journalists Manuel Jabois and Luz Sánchez-Mellado will address with Valerio Rocco. Andrés Trapiello and Fernando Savater will focus on friendship; while Alicia Giménez Bartlett and Marta Sanz will remember the characters from their novels in the meeting Los amores en negro. There is no love without a soundtrack either, and that is why Jorge Drexler comes to address it with Juan Luis Arsuaga from the anthropological point of view.

Readers who approach this edition they will be able to know the novelties of the novels of the Spanish Antonio Lucas and the Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Arriaga. And once again, the Círculo Ballroom will host the poetry recital, in which Ajo, Álvaro Tato, Luna Miguel and Andrés Neuman will participate.

The meetings are free and you can attend to them after registering on the website www.lafabrica.com/festivalene. The acts of the Círculo de Bellas Artes are complemented by the Cervantes Institute, the National Library of Spain, the Royal Spanish Academy, the Casa de México Foundation, the Joaquín Leguina Regional Library and the Student Residence, which this edition is adding to the talks .

For the fourth consecutive year, the Madrid meetings are held simultaneously in Malaga and its province from 18 to 21 of November. Blanca Portillo, Lorenzo Silva, Helena Pimenta, Guillermo Arriaga or David Trueba will talk about the same themes: love, literature and culture. The festival expands.