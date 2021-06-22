The English Court, rewarded for its preventive trajectory

El Corte Ingls, a retail and products and services company, received the “Recognition of the preventive trajectory” for its will and commitment in favor of the prevention of occupational risks, in the IX edition of the Asepeyo Antoni Serra Awards Santamans for the best prevention projects for companies associated with the Mutual.

The awards were presented today at a streaming event, and they recognize the promotion and dissemination of effective practices aimed at preventing the risk of workplace accidents and occupational diseases.

The company deserved the distinction for its project: “Development, validation and application of a questionnaire for the evaluation of psychosocial risks”, with which it succeeded in speeding up the deadlines for carrying out evaluations, including the validity and reliability. are statistically contrasted. And it also provides an indicator of work organization, integrating preventive activity (results of risk assessment), into HR management.

For the director of labor relations and prevention of the El Corte Ingls group, Pablo Tauroni, “improvements in the safety, health and well-being strategy aimed at employees have a direct impact on the satisfaction and retention of employees. clients. An impact not only on aspects such as complaints, absenteeism or the reputation of the company, but also on the motivation of the employees, the satisfaction and the implication with their team and, consequently, on the service that we offer to our customers. In other words, an impact on the business ”.

Let us recall that with this conviction, more than 250 professionals work at the El Corte Ingls Prevention Service: prevention technicians, occupational doctors and nurses, and they do so in common premises which characterize their trajectory and their strength: “We have a project, we act in a coherent way, we believe in integration, we strive to measure, we believe in training and we adapt to change ”, underlines Pablo Tauroni.

The winning work can be viewed in the monograph edited by Asepeyo, which includes all the winning and finalist projects of these Prizes, available on www.asepeyo.es. Videos of winning companies explaining their practices can also be viewed on the web.

In this IX edition of the Asepeyo Antoni Serra Santamans Awards, 108 works of associated companies from all over Spain were presented. The Asepeyo Board of Directors, jury of these prizes, selected 14 winning projects and 15 finalists. In addition, recognition was given to the preventive trajectory of El Corte Ingls, the Grupo Antolin Autotrim and the Universidad Internacional de la Rioja, for their willingness and commitment in the prevention of occupational risks.

DRHNumeric