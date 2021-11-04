The enigma of the Russian past of Gala, Dalí's muse

In the castle with which Dalí rendered absolute vassalage to his love for Gala there is an allegory of the great mystery that remains of the muse of European surrealism: her Russian roots. In Camino de Púbol (1973), a Gala dressed as a sailor and another of Virgin Mary in her assumption into heaven coexist in a dreamlike setting crowned by the domes of an Orthodox church. Elena Diákonova Gala (Kazan, 1894 – Cadaqués, 1982) had abandoned his land 57 years before for love to land in Paris. He never returned, but from the education he received in his youth and his passion for Russian writers the figure that stirred up the European avant-garde was born. Now, a sample of the Fabergé Museum in Saint Petersburg dedicated to Gala is the preamble of an investigation to clear up the many unknowns that remain about her past in Russia: that of a girl raised by a family of the pre-revolutionary Moscow intelligentsia who became a pioneer of European art after the First World War.

“We have proposed the exhibition as an opportunity to focus on Gala and ask Russia to investigate its archives. There are still many gaps ”, explains Montserrat Aguer, director of the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation museums and curator of the temporary exhibition open in the city of Nevá together with the organization The Link of Times, which seeks to return to its land“ works of cultural and historical significance for the Russian people ”. Atomic Leda and other representations of Gala in the works of Salvador Dalí , which will remain in Saint Petersburg until January 2022 , is the third sample of both in modern Russia. The last one had an abrupt end in March last year due to the coronavirus, a sad climax to one of the most successful exhibitions in recent years with half a million visitors.

The initial idea had been to open the show with a study on Gala, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The investigation, however, is already underway, confirms Aguer. The investigation, the expert points out, is key to unraveling the influence of her Russian training in the muse’s artistic circles: “Her favorite writer was Dostoevsky. Gala spent her youth surrounded by books and never lost contact with Russian writers. ”

Her literary vocation is known thanks to a personal diary found in Púbol castle two decades after her death. If that was called a stroke of luck despite the preservation of his last home, the Russian investigation has the added difficulty of the ostracism to which Gala was relegated after the Russian Revolution. In 1922, the year in which the Soviet Union was established, the artist was already famous in Europe. She was the only woman portrayed by (her lover) Max Ernst in Au rendez-vous des amis , a painting that brought together the then avant-garde of European surrealism, with Giorgio de Chirico and André Breton , among others.

Banned by the Soviets

Later he would meet Dalí, with whom he would sign imperishable works of the century XX. However, Gala died before seeing them exhibited in her homeland. Like other artists, the couple was banned for half a century for composing “degenerate art”, as defined by the Soviet authorities. It was necessary to wait until 1988 for the Government of Mikhail Gorbachev to remove Dalí “from the zone of silence” to which he had been detained, according to an agency chronicle Associated Press of the time.

In Russia, Gala is not Gala. It is Galá , a sharp word and with a dark ele . “Although they named her Elena Diákonova, her mother always wanted her to be called Galochka, Galina … and she presented herself in society as Galá “, explains Anastasia Voropayeva, an expert at the Museum Faberge. In addition to having some 60 works loaned by the foundation, the The exhibition also exhibits various personal objects of Gala that show her connection with Russian folklore. Among them, a box adorned with excerpts from various stories, a black cap style shliapka , a hairpin and his favorite hand mirror.

A mirror that belonged to the artist.

A clue to unravel Gala’s past is her studies at the MG Brukhonenko women’s institute, where she met the famous poet Marina Tsvetáieva through her sister and friend Anastasía. When they talked about their future as girls, Gala listened to the writer “as if she were drinking living water”, as Anastasía Tsvetaieva recalls in her memoirs; and the poet dedicated one of her first poems to him, Mother in the garden (1910). Also censored by Stalinism, Marina would end up committing suicide in 1941 after the execution of her husband, the writer and spy of the NKVD Sergey Efron.

In any case, Gala never lost her link with Russian literature after leaving her country in 1916. After the Second World War, and with Stalin at the peak of his power, the muse of surrealism helped Russian writers who experienced the hardships of exile in Europe through María E. Zetlina, secretary of the New York magazine New Review . Among the names found in his correspondence are Pavel Murátov and Teffi, pseudonym of Nadezhda Alexándrovna.

“Gala was not an ordinary person, she had great energy. She put order in the home and freed Salvador Dalí from all his occupations to focus on his work, but she didn’t forget herself either “, says Voropayeva, an expert at the Fabergé museum, who highlights that she was a very active person:” She tried her luck in literature and wrote poems while channeling the genius of Dalí. He participated in the creative process of the works; was in charge of organizing their exhibitions and selling the pieces. ”

Atomic explosion

In the center Of the sample, three representative works of Dalí’s career are exhibited: Galarina, Leda Atómica and Galatea de las spheres , painted throughout the eight years they lived in the US after exploding the war in Europe. If Galarina is a tribute to classicism and Rafael, Leda Atómica is the summum of his obsession with the new world that the explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki aroused. The artist went so far as to affirm that this painting from his mystical-atomic phase was his first masterpiece. In it, Gala is the Spartan queen Leda at the time she is seduced by Zeus hidden as a swan. All objects float and keep a proportional distance from each other in a display of classical geometry. And in Galatea of ​​the spheres Dali deepens his interest in atomic fusion by decomposing the portrait of Gala in the style of the pointillists.

Another moment of the exhibition.

The exhibition’s promotional poster covers Leda Atómica’s breasts with its strategically placed letters, but within the museum walls there is no censorship with some explicit nudes. Visitors enjoy that freedom. “I appreciate that character, it is a sign of a great personality, something that you value in a great artist”, affirms Marina Abraminka, who emphasizes that “Gala is a national pride” for Russians, “the muse of an exalted artist of the 20th century” .

A few meters from the cabinets where these utensils and her famous tarot cards are jealously kept, the last painting that Dalí painted of her before her death is exhibited. The three glorious enigmas of Gala, a troika of faces reclining in a desert where two figures, the reading woman and the pensive artist, remain apart. “It is not possible to say which are the three enigmas, this was a secret from Dalí and his wife,” says Voropayeva. Deciphering the fourth, Gala’s youth, is left to Russia.