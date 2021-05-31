the enormous anger of the President of the TFC Damien Comolli after the non-promotion in L1 – ScoopCube

The Basics The President of the TFC, Damien Comolli, attacked the referees of the game sharply at the end of the game. The order is strong.

A scene that illustrates all of Toulouse’s frustration after losing promotion to Ligue 1. At the end of the meeting in Nantes on Sunday 30 May, after the Toulouse team missed promotion to Ligue 1 despite their victory, Damien Comolli spoke sharply to the referees in the corridors of Beaujoire on the way to the dressing rooms.

According to a sequence broadcast on Canal +, the club’s president accused the Men in Black of “stealing the climb”. “Scandalous,” he yelled a few inches from the ears of the match referees when they returned to their dressing rooms.

"You stole the ascent from us!"

Great anger of the President of the TFC towards the referee board after #FCNTFC

Damien Comolli believes Benoît Bastien Toulouse was awarded a 81st-minute penalty for an alleged hand by Nantes Charles Traoré in the box.