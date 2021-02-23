The epidemic curve goes up in Catalonia, with the ICU still full

Publication: Tuesday February 23, 2021 12:20 PM

The epidemic curve in Catalonia has reversed and is rising, with full UCIS and a speed of spread of the virus (Rt) already of 0.99, four hundredths more than yesterday, with a tendency to exceed tomorrow out of 1, while that the risk of regrowth (EPG), which measures the potential growth rate of the epidemic, is increasing for the second day in a row.

According to epidemiological data updated this Monday by the Directorate of Health, there are today a total of 1,973 COVID patients hospitalized, 56 less than the day before, of which 593 are seriously ill in the ICUs, five more than yesterday.

The disease’s reproduction rate has increased rapidly since Friday, possibly due to the spread of the most contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2 – British, Brazilian and South African – as they have been reported in the past 24 hours. hours. 1,482 new infections, bringing the total number of infected since the start of the pandemic to 547,107.

Over the past week, 10,077 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, for a daily average of 1,439 infections. Another indicator of the worsening of the epidemic is positivity, that is to say the percentage of positive PCR and antigen tests, which rose to 5.43%, three tenths more than on Monday and on -above 5%. That the WHO proposes to consider a controllable pandemic.

The number of deaths since the first death of COVID in Catalonia on March 6, 2020, now stands at 20,512 victims, including six notified since Monday, with 267 deaths in the last seven days, an average of 38 newspapers, a figure which gradually decreases.

The maximum number of daily deaths in the second wave was recorded on November 5, with 89 deaths in one day, and in the third wave it was on January 25, with 97 deaths in 24 hours.

The risk of regrowth (EPG), which is the index of potential growth of the epidemic, stood at 268 points on Tuesday, five points higher than on Monday – the second consecutive day of growth -, while the incidence cumulative cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days (IA14) fell to 277, eleven cases fewer than the day before.

According to epidemiologists, the rapid increase in the spread of the virus could be due to several reasons, the main one being the spread of the most contagious variants, but also to a specific effect of election day and the relaxation of restrictive measures that authorized to open gymnasiums and extended the hours of bars and restaurants by one hour.

Another factor to take into account, according to epidemiologists, is the social loosening of precautions in the face of so many weeks of restrictions and the drop in temperatures, which favor greater transmission due to activities indoors.