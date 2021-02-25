“The epidemiological situation in this country would not understand”

Updated: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 8:17 PM

Published on: 02/24.2021 20:06

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, “openly” ruled out that any type of demonstration could be organized on the occasion of Women’s Day on March 8 due to the epidemiological situation that Spain is going through.

“In accordance with the request that I launch a call for the responsibility towards all to continue with the culture of the care and the prevention, since we are in a situation where we went from an” extreme risk “to a” risk high, “what you are asking me that there is no room,” said the minister, thus contradicting what the government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, had said this morning.

Darias was energetic when asked if there was any thought that this type of demonstration should take place. “I say it openly”, insisted the minister, who assured that “the epidemiological situation in this country would not include the acts of which she speaks”.

The government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, assured this Tuesday that, despite the fact that “he is not going to make a demonstration of 8M like last year”, yes “they will authorize concentrations which do not exceed 500 people. “.

This announcement by the delegate, made during an interview with Onda Madrid, had already elicited different responses in the executive of the capital. The region’s vice president, Ignacio Aguado, argued that it is legitimate to protest on March 8, as long as the health recommendations are followed: “As long as they have the authorization from Health, it seems okay, adequate and legitimate, “he said at a press conference after the Board of Governors.

A very different position was shown by the deputy mayor and spokesperson for the orange formation in the Madrid city council, Begoña Villacís, who stressed that Ciudadanos would not be “in any way” in the celebration of 8M, and the ‘described it as “great irresponsibility” that up to 500 people could gather on the streets for these calls.