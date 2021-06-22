The Equality Officer, a key lever for generating a positive culture of equality in companies

A positive culture of equality must be generated in companies, which is a good opportunity to move forward in this area both for companies by improving their brand, policies and processes.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 22 June 2021



From the Corporate Foundation of the University of Alicante (FUNDEUN) and OPEM Universities, we want to present the Positive Equality Project in which we focus on the Equality Agent as a driver of change in the development of positive organizations.

Based on the work we are doing around equality training, we have verified around the figure of the Equality Officer that:

In many companies it is seen as something forced and of little value. In directives, and more so among managers, there is a lack of knowledge of the most relevant functions of this figure. There is a debate in society on gender which secondly leaves the importance of the value of the Equality Officer and the promotion of people management processes in organizations.

Beyond legislation and legal requirements, it is necessary to generate a positive culture of equality in companies, which is a good opportunity to move forward in this area both for companies improving their brand, their policies and their processes, as well as for the professionals who wish to develop and generate strong cultures in step with our times.

For this reason, we want to present this project developed by FUNDEUN (Fundacin Empresa Universidad de Alicante) and OPEM Universidades with the aim of raising awareness in society about the importance of the equality agent in companies as a driver of change and in making more positive businesses. , fair and egalitarian. Understand that this is a responsibility in which women and men must actively participate because it is everyone’s problem.

To meet this challenge we have involved the 116 students and their organizations, from our 4 editions that have been accredited in our equality programs in the project, but as a project open to society in general and organizations in particular we would like to count on your support in this positive equality project, for this we do not ask for anything, we only encourage you to join this initiative as a company, as a positive organization, which supports equality policies in their organizations as a tool to improve processes, develop more cohesive brands and brands for the market, employees and society. And for that, we will share your logo on this page and if you fancy a sentence on equality in organizations. If you wish to contact us, we invite you to do so via the email comunicacion.fundeun@ua.es

