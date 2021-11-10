the-eu-forces-madrid-to-surface-more-than-900-million-of-accumulated-debt-until-2019-with-private-hospitals

The European Commission and the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE) have forced the Community of Madrid to surface more than 900 million euros of debt accumulated up to 2019 with the privately managed public hospitals in the region, according to the documents and information to which EL PAÍS has had access .

This debt, on which the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) has refused to report until now, corresponds to the expenses of medical assistance provided to patients of the public health in the so-called concerted hospitals until 31 December 2019. The vast majority, close to 90% of the total, these payment obligations are with four hospitals of the Quirónsalud group —Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos de Móstoles, Infanta Elena de Valdemoro and General de Villalba—, although there is a small part that corresponds to the Torrejón Hospital (of the Ribera Salud Group).

It was the Chamber of Accounts of Madrid that uncovered for the first time a debt that the Community had kept hidden until then and of which it has refused to offer more details. It did so in December 2019 in a report corresponding to the year 2018 in which it warned that the Ministry of Health had not emerged 722, 3 million euros owed to these five hospitals.

The report surprised the IGAE, the highest body for the control of public spending and the deficit at the national level, which forced those responsible for health in Madrid to surface pending payment obligations. The IGAE also raised a query to the European authorities on whether this debt, which after a year already exceeded 900 million euros, should be charged in its entirety to the year 2020 or the correct thing was to do it in the previous years in which the medical assistance to be paid had been carried out. The response from Eurostat – the office that validates and certifies the accounts of the Member States – was that all amounts should be included in the exercise of 2020.

The result of these movements can be seen in the last quarterly report of the public administrations of 2020, published by the IGAE. In the document, due to an error, there are two slightly different amounts attributed to the subsidized hospitals in Madrid, in any case greater than 900 million euros . The first refers to “944 million for liquidations of hospitals in Madrid (903) and Valencia (41)) from previous years ”, while under the heading of the Community of Madrid collects “944 million correspond to pending liquidations of previous years of sanitary concessions. ”

“ The matter of unliquidated healthcare expenditure in the Community of Madrid was discussed with the Spanish authorities in the context of the notifications of the excessive deficit procedure ”last year, confirms an official Eurostat source. Notifications are made twice a year (in April and October) and the final data is crucial for the implementation of the Stability Pact, the EU disciplinary framework that can translate into sanctions for countries that exceed the deficit limit (3 %), debt (60%) or manipulating statistics.

“The amounts in question were accounted for as an expense mainly in 2020, which has negatively affected” the Spanish public deficit, according to Eurostat. The almost one billion debt raised by Madrid accounts for just 0.8% of the country’s total deficit, which in the worst year of the pandemic amounted to 122. 900 million euros. But it acquires much greater relevance if one takes into account that the autonomous communities closed the year with a deficit of 2. 427 million, therefore that Ayuso’s debt to hospitals is 36% (or 39%, according to the data of the IGAE report that is taken into account) of the total attributable to the autonomies.

Even more: the Community of Madrid closed 2020 with a deficit of 117 million euros, according to IGAE data, so the Ayuso administration could have achieved a surplus of more than 800 million euros without this debt with the concerted hospitals.

The intervention of the IGAE and the EU, whose instructions are mandatory, Tomb the explanations given to date by those responsible for the Community of Madrid, who after the report of the Chamber of Accounts assured that “it is not possible to speak of debt with true, but from internal forecasts made by the Madrid Health Service ”. Last 14 October, in the Madrid Assembly, the Minister of Health , Enrique Ruiz Escudero, insisted on the argument by stating that “the amounts pending settlement are not considered debt.”

Ruiz Escudero made these statements after questions of the opposition parties, after EL PAÍS published that the multinational Fresenius, owner of Quirónsalud, collected in its annual report for the year 2020 that the Community of Madrid owed it almost 1. 250 million for medical care provided to public health patients in previous years.

In response to this newspaper, the Ministry of Health reiterates that the amounts raised by the IAGE and Eurostat “are not about debt”, but “an estimate pending discussion and settlement with the supplier that cannot be confirmed until all activity is audited ”. Health also defends that it acts with “transparency, since the Chamber of Accounts prepares its reports with the data provided by the Community.” The Ministry admits that after the procedures of the Intervention and the EU, these “amounts have already been computed as an expense in 2020 for deficit purposes, but it is necessary to finalize the settlements to make payments ”.

All the available information – reports from the Accounts Chamber, the IGAE, suppliers … – shows that the debt of the Ministry of Health with the concerted hospitals is growing at a rate higher than 122 million euros per year and indicates that the Community is having difficulties to control and properly process spending of these health centers integrated into the public health network.

“The problem has been dragging on for years and has been aggravated after the dismissal of Deputy Minister Juan González Armengol” last month of July, explain sources from the Ministry of Health, who request anonymity. “The processing of the liquidations was carried more or less a day until 2015, when the PP lost a lot of power in the regional elections and the people who led these efforts were replaced by other arrivals from other communities. There was a very important stoppage and the last settlements made were stopped in those of 2013. When Armengol [octubre de 2020] arrived, it gave a new impulse and the pending settlements were updated until the fiscal years 2015 or 2016, but with his departure there has been a new braking. In addition, there have been retirements and technicians who have left, so the administrative structure that must audit and control these expenses is very weakened “, these sources add.

More Madrid and the PSOE, the main opposition parties in the Madrid Assembly, have shown this newspaper their surprise and discomfort at the new data. “We know that the administrative processing of these settlements is being conflictive and accumulating long delays, and it is something that we are investigating, but we have repeatedly asked the Ayuso government about it without it having offered us any response. We were unaware that the case had reached the EU ”, regrets Javier Padilla, Health spokesperson for the Más Madrid group.

Matilde Díaz Ojeda, from the PSOE, denounces the opacity and lack of transparency of the Ministry of Health. “We have been denouncing it for a long time and now it has been exposed. As much as they insist on denying it and whatever they call it, what they have with these hospitals is a gigantic debt that does not stop growing. And the lack of control that the Government of the Community of Madrid has over its own expenses with these hospitals is really worrying “, he complains.

The Community of Madrid recognizes that” the audits that have to be carried out are very laborious ”and he assures that he has launched“ a plan to reinforce the human resources destined to the completion of the pending tasks ”, which ensures that they have been“ slowed down ”by the pandemic and that he hopes“ to be able to settle pending payments as soon as possible. ”

Madrid has been the Spanish Community that has bet the most on the privatization of public health. Esperanza Aguirre promoted from 2003 with a model that led her to open nine hospitals during her tenure, centers whose financing and management she left in the hands of the private sector with contracts for 30 years. Seven of them tested a mixed model in which the staff was public, but the building and the equipment were left in the hands of the investment companies. To them, we must add the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, initially a private non-profit entity, which suffered a serious economic crisis that Aguirre decided to solve by putting the hospital under the control of a private company that, after several changes of ownership, has ended integrated in Quirónsalud.