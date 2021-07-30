The Ever Given ship finally arrives in Rotterdam to unload its cargo after blocking the Suez Canal

Strong points

The vessel Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal, reached its destination after 4 months Ever Given reached the city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, now the goods are unloaded from the vessel Ever Given, due to the vessel, business were stranded for a week at sea in Rotterdam

The giant ship Ever Given, which put the brakes on maritime trade by blocking the Suez Canal, has finally reached its destination in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after four months of hard work. Due to Ever Given, the £ 42 billion trade was stalled for a week at sea. The ship was run by an Indian crew and now its cargo is unloaded upon arriving in Rotterdam.

The Ever Given ship has now reached Amazonehaven, which is much later than its actual time. The Panamanian-flagged vessel was stranded in the Suez Canal on March 23. It took a week to get it out. For this reason, hundreds of ships had to stand in the sea itself. The director of the port of Rotterdam said he was relieved to see Ever Given.

This ship stayed for 3 months

Now you can take off his huge stuff. This ship will remain there until Monday, after which it will go to France where it will be examined. Three weeks ago, the Ever Given ship was stationed in the Great Amer Lake canal. Due to a financial dispute this ship stayed here for about 3 months. The Japanese owner of this vessel made an agreement with the Suez Canal administration, after which the vessel was cleared to leave. The two sides did not say how much money the settlement reached.

The never-donated ship was piloted by 25 Indians. The Suez Canal, 193.3 km long, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. About 30 percent of the world’s shipping containers pass through this route. 12 percent of the world’s goods are also transported through this channel. This channel did $ 9 billion in business per day. Global transport and trade were severely affected by the sinking. More than 300 cargo ships and oil containers from around the world have been trapped after the giant container ship Ever Given sank in Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.