The excellent Logitech G502 Hero mouse at the best price – Old Sport Republic

Good news about the French Days 2021: The award-winning Logitech G502 Hero mouse at the best price Published on May 27, 2021 at 2:42 pm On the occasion of the French Days 2021, Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for less than € 41. A great, critically acclaimed gaming mouse at an affordable price. The Logitech G502 Hero is a complete, feature-rich gaming mouse designed specifically for the most demanding gamers. You know, a good mouse determines your experience and your performance during your sessions. Games like RTS, FPS or MMORPGs therefore require extensive macros. Since conventional devices cannot meet this need, manufacturers have used ingenuity! The G502 HERO gaming mouse brings together the brand’s heritage and innovations that have brought new ergonomics and remarkable comfort. It is one of the best mice on the market to date.

A benchmark model at a very attractive price

The G502 Hero has many features that make the difference. Its optical sensor has 16,000 DPI and a maximum acceleration of 40 G is fluid enough to react quickly to the action on the screen. The 11 programmable buttons, very well arranged on the device, allow you easy access to different possible combos, depending on the games you are playing. This model stores up to 5 configurations that can be selected using internal software provided by the brand. You can customize your mouse by the buttons as well as the RGB backlight with 16.8 million colors. Kracounote's opinion: 20/20 An aggressive price in terms of services, handling that catches on, a reference sensor, an exemplary software solution. The G502 follows technological developments without losing its shine. It therefore remains a benchmark for wired mice.