The exchange that does not stop on the banks of the Miño

– Don’t pull your elbows! Sink the spoon well! Go, go, go.

Manuel Pedrares, coach of the Tudense Kayak Club, corrects and encourages the boys who practice canoeing in the Miño from the jetty as they pass through Tui, in Pontevedra. Powerful and colossal, the river naturally separates this region of the Galician southwest and the Portuguese district of Viana do Castelo. It is geographically separated, but in practice it unites these two border areas that observe the Miño from their viewpoints and from their bowels. The exchange occurs without anyone noticing it. They can be inhabitants of the neighboring Valença do Minho who cross to work in the Vigo shipyards or people from the Baixo Miño region, whose capital is Tui, to be employed in the Portuguese automotive companies.

The Transfer also happens in more prosaic issues, such as the Portuguese refueling their cars in Spain because it is the cheapest gasoline, or the Spanish continue to buy the famous towels because they are good and because they are Portuguese, that is, local. And the business continues in a more spiritual or sporty facet in the form of pilgrims who walk the Camino de Santiago Portugues, the Jacobean path that crosses the Portuguese country and that passes through the door of the Parador de Tui, a place where you can stop, eat and rest to walk again. Or a place to be, sleep and relax while visiting an unknown city on a winter weekend.

El parador de Tui, una recreación de un pazo gallego, y, al fondo, a un kilómetro de distancia, la catedral de Santa María.
The Parador de Tui, a recreation of a Galician pazo, and, in the background, a kilometer away, the Cathedral of Santa María. OSCAR CORRAL

THE PARADOR AND ITS REGION

On one side of the line, Tui, A Guarda and Baiona -the latter, with a majestic fortress converted into a parador- and on the other, Valença do Minho and Monçao, no They close with the arrival of the cold as the Tudense Kayak Club does not, from where the first Spanish Olympic medalist in canoe (Quique Míguez, bronze in Los Angeles 84), who also worked in the maintenance service of the Parador de Tui in 1987. Pilgrims with a map and visitors with a guide arrive in this city, the ancient capital in the Middle Ages of one of the seven provinces of the Galician Kingdom. Both those who walk and those who stroll are waiting for the people of Tude, eager to show them where the courtyard of the synagogue is, vestiges of a Jewish population that did not live in ghettos but integrated into the city; the white church of San Telmo, built in the Portuguese baroque style; the river walk, which runs along the right bank of the Miño from the parador to the old town; the Romanesque cathedral with Gothic elements, which houses a dozen infamous sanbenitos put by the Inquisition to families of Judaizing practices, unique pieces in Europe; or the parador, which being a recreation of a Galician pazo, constitutes a way to discover the local architecture.

By Tui (17. 278 inhabitants in 2020, according to the INE ) not only passes the Portuguese Camino de Santiago, but it is the point chosen by many to start the trip. It is 118 kilometers from the finish line, a little further of the minimum required on foot (100 kilometers) to win the Compostela. There are many pilgrims: those who walk the Camino from shelter to shelter until the end; those who pay homage to their arrival in Santiago in the form of good accommodation, a few days at the beach or an early booking restaurant; or those who stay the night before starting the march at the parador and dine on a Galician soup and octopus to feira in his restaurant Enxebre with views of the aforementioned cathedral.

WALKERS AND ROAD

Everyone is welcomed by Silvana Crisóstomo, co-founder together with her sister of the Ideas Peregrinas establishment. They started in 2016 as a space to give breakfast and have expanded it to a technical clothing store and hostel. It is so good since, far from welcoming pilgrims, it is a meeting point for residents of Tui and tourists who arrive by car or plane and who undo the steps of walkers when they cross into Portugal to visit Monçao or Valença do Minho , beautiful towns where you can buy towels and eat cod because there are fames that are not only earned, but also maintained.

“The Camino has given birth to Tui. It has made it flourish, ”says Crisóstomo, a former bank employee. “Tui has a very well preserved heritage,” he adds in his shop where he sells Galician sweets and preserves because they are of quality and because it makes sense for pilgrims to make a sandwich of mussels from the Rías Baixas as they pass through Tui. have one of canned sardines in Porto, where many European pilgrims come from who land at its international airport.

Manuel Pedrares, coach of the Tudense Kayak Club, on a jetty on the Miño river. OSCAR CORRAL

For those who do the Camino on the contrary, both the inhabitants of the Baixo Miño region in their day As travelers who are visiting the city today, the most symbolic connection is the Tui-Valença International Bridge, which was built 135 years. A few 500 meters from the parador, you can cross by car, on foot and it has train tracks in a second height. The work, which combines granite pillars with metal latticework, can be seen in its fullness from the jetty where he gives instructions, with a stopwatch hanging from his chest and sportswear already warm, the canoeing coach Pedrares.

– Come that exit! Lift your head. You’re going to the left, man.

Pedrares directs one-minute series in which the kids train technique, balance and explosiveness. Everything, wow. But not only the federated and other apprentices in the area practice: those who visit Tui can also rent a canoe and take a walk through the Miño. The company Verdeazul Aventuras organizes combined kayak and bicycle excursions, rafting or trekking. For water sports there is the Miño. To ride a bike, the route runs through a careful ecopista from 37 kilometers that are on the opposite shore, in Portugal, in a new sign that what is there is also what is here.

Raquel Martín, who works in Verdeazul , details the types of customers they receive. Some stay at the parador: “People who come to Tui for work and who want to make a different plan in the afternoon. Couples who come to spend a weekend in the city. Families with children. Foreigners who come in summer. Students from the area in outings organized by their schools ”. Depending on the time of year, some activities are more successful than others. Autumn is a fabulous time to tour the ecopista parallel to the river and see the new landscape that this season brings. Or even to walk. There are Galicians who cross with the car and start their mandatory one-hour walk with umbrellas because it does not rain a lot, but it rains on a whim. And there are those who go on foot and have a Portuguese coffee, another fame earned and still preserved.

PARADORES RECOMMENDS

Martín assures that there is a lot of life in Tui but that sometimes they go to Vigo, the great city of Pontevedra, to shop, dine or go out at night. “Cinema in Tui we do not have, but theater, yes,” he says. And also an international festival, the Play-Doc, which is going for its 17 th edition and which programs retrospectives, contemporary films and documentaries. Another festival, but one of music, the Ikfem, celebrates fusion concerts of fados and flamenco, and classical and other genres, on both shores. Tui offers the river walk, at the height of the rowing and canoeing clubs, very close to the parador. And the recitals on the Portuguese side are organized in the Jardim das Amoreiras, inside the Valença fortress. “Tui had his time. There was a lot of atmosphere, ”warns Martín, referring to the electronic scene that existed in the city in the nineties. It was the people of Vigo who came on Sunday nights to listen to techno. now it is made up of the calm visitors who walk through the beautiful and quiet old part of the city.

THREE DEPARTURES WITHOUT LEAVING THE REGION

Tui, an important port in the Middle Ages for being sheltered from the strong Atlantic storms and for its easy access to the sea through the Miño, look today at what arrives in way of pilgrims and visitors. They know it well at the inn. Its reception manager, Paula Simes, highlights the growing number of reasons why the Camino is carried out: “To disconnect, to contact nature, to play sports, for gastronomy. It puts us on the map. now that winter is coming its famous elvers ( meixón in Galician) and a little more late, the lamprey. That, in the water. In the countryside, in the O Rosal region, there are important and open-minded Albariño wineries, the only wine together with Verdejo –and this one since very recently– that in Spain is ordered for the grape and not for the designation of origin. . There is also cod, due to the inescapable connection with the neighboring country, in any restaurant in Tui. There are those who prefer to take it in Portugal. As with the Camino. May everyone find their motivation to cross the line.

GALICIA, EN 13 PARADORES

Credits

Writing and script: Mariano Ahijado

Photography: Oscar Corral

Design and development: Juan Sánchez and Rodolfo Mata

Editorial coordination: Francis Pachá

Design Coordinator: Adolfo Domenech

