“The excuse they tell us is that there are no resources”

Madrid

Publication: Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:12 PM

If nothing changes, the jobs of teachers hired in Madrid due to the coronavirus crisis already have an expiration date: December 22.

We spoke with Vanesa, who is part of that group of over 1,100 teachers that the Madrid government has hired to bolster last term content that was not taught due to the detention.

However, the teachers claim that their work has gone much further, such as “substitutions, tasks of tutor or specialist in primary or guardian in secondary”, according to Esteban Serrano (ANPE-Madrid).

For the Minister of Education of Madrid, Enrique Ossorio, his promise has been kept, since he ensures that this plan was only implemented in the first quarter. But teachers report a lack of will compared to other autonomous communities.

“The excuse that the Community of Madrid has given us is that there are no resources, and other CCAAs with much less endowment like Castilla-La Mancha, the Canary Islands or Murcia, the contracts for their COVID reinforcements have been extended until the end of the course, ”he says. Vanessa.

“I have credit to pay and no income”

In the middle of the second wave of the pandemic and with the approach of the Christmas holidays, they assure that this decision could represent a step backwards.

Such a situation is what Esther will experience. When called, she had to resign from a permanent contract; now she will have nothing left: “I have a loan to pay, zero income and I should go back to Asturias with my family to ask for their help and start from scratch.”

Unions, they explain that everyone’s work is still necessary. Therefore, they ask to continue working until the end of the course. It is also the only way, they say, for schools to remain safe places against the coronavirus.