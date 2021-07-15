The EY-Sagardoy Institute of Talents and Innovation was born

EY and Sagardoy Abogados launch the EY-Sagardoy Talent and Innovation Institute, a new ideas forum to promote people management and innovation as a source of competitive advantage in the face of challenges and opportunities. faced the Spanish labor market.

Created for the creation and dissemination of knowledge, the EY-Sagardoy Institute will focus its activity on promoting good human resources practices to meet the challenges of human management in companies, in particular through agile organizational methods, requalification and upgrading of skills or the use of technology in the field of talents. In addition, the center will work to adapt to new challenges facing the world of labor regulation, such as digitization, robotics or sustainability. All will require the updating of labor relations, the modernization of active employment policies, the improvement of training, a firm commitment to science and innovation and the orientation of taxation towards attracting talent and creating opportunities.

Advisory board

The new Institute of Talents and Innovation EY-Sagardoy today set up its Advisory Board, made up of recognized experts in the fields of business, law, academic management and social dialogue, with the following composition:

– Presidency: Ftima Bez, president of the CEOE Foundation and former Minister of Employment and Social Security.

– Honorary President: Juan Antonio Sagardoy, Honorary President of Sagardoy Abogados.

– Vice-presidency: igo Sagardoy, president of Sagardoy Abogados, and Federico Linares, president of EY.

– Secretary of the Board: Juan Pablo Riesgo, partner in charge of EY Insights and former Secretary of State for Employment.

Likewise, the Advisory Board is made up of lawyers, economists, social dialogue experts and recognized professionals from the business and academic world:

– Mercedes Ayuso, professor at the University of Barcelona.

– Pilar Cosentino, Executive Vice-President of Grupo Cosentino.

– Rafael Domnech, head of economic analysis at BBVA Research.

– Jos Garca Montalvo, professor of economics at the UPF.

– Cristina Garmendia, former Minister of Science and Innovation and President of the Cotec Foundation.

– Martn Godino, managing partner of Sagardoy Abogados.

– Juan Pablo Lzaro, Chairman and CEO of Sending and former Chairman of CEIM.

– Pilar Lpez lvarez, Vice-president of Microsoft Europe.

– Cndido Mndez, former secretary general of the UGT.

– Francisco Prez de los Cobos – former President of the Constitutional Court and professor of labor law and social security.

– Jaime Prez Renovales, Secretary General of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander.

– Jos Luis Risco, Partner at People Advisory Services and Director of Talent at EY.

According to Ftima Bez, president of the EY-Sagardoy Institute, “The ability to attract, retain and motivate talents in organizations requires innovative, responsible and committed management, which will be decisive in promoting the economic and social development of the country. The Institute has multidisciplinary profiles of recognized prestige who will provide the best solutions to a business ecosystem undergoing profound transformation and to an economy that must put people at the center to boost productivity and competitiveness. “

For igo Sagardoy, president of Sagardoy Abogados, “the generation of ideas in the field of human resources, labor relations and the labor market is essential to contribute to the innovation that is coming in the world of work. deposit national and international good practices in the organizational, commercial and legal spheres so that they can be used to create a more stable labor market and more robust companies ”.

Finally, according to Federico Linares, president of EY, “one of the contributions that can have the greatest impact of our firm on society, beyond the provision of the services we perform and beyond the hiring thousands of professionals every year, their training and making them available to our commercial fabric with experience and training, is to collaborate with ideas to improve the management of people by the Spanish company and improve the regulations for the carry out “.

