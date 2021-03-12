The fall in incidence stagnates at the lowest occupancy rate of the year in the ICU

Madrid

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 18:02

The Ministry of Health published this Friday its last report of the week on the epidemiological situation in our country, in which 5,348 new infections and 173 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Although the decline is less marked than in previous weeks, the cumulative incidence continues its downward trend and stands at 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days.

Hospital pressure data is also down, from an average of 6.99% in this Thursday’s report to 6.81% on Friday, while the occupancy level of COVID patients in intensive care beds becomes 21.64%, with six Autonomous Communities above 25% which marks the extreme risk and with Aragon only 25% occupancy.

These data come after the agreement reached to close the perimeter of all the autonomous communities at Easter, with the exception of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, a situation which Madrid will also finally comply with despite its refusal to face this measure. .

This was announced by Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Public Health, who also announced that an appeal will be presented to justice. These statements were also made on the day Health Minister Carolina Darias opened up the possibility that the state of alarm would be extended beyond May 9.

“You have to see it, now what we are doing is reducing the incidence,” he assured in an interview with RNE, in which he made “exemplary behavior of the public” a fundamental condition for taking the lead. final decision.