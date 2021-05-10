The Fallas and other popular festivals of the Valencian Community can be celebrated from September 1

The Fallas of Valencia and any other traditional or popular festival of the Valencian Community can be celebrated from September 1st. This was communicated on Monday by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, to the representatives of the world of the Fallas.

As he said, September 1 “is the starting point for any type of popular or traditional celebration, although the exact date has to be decided by each group”.

In addition, the counselor was supportive of exploring the possibility of falleros celebrating events such as the offering of flowers to the Virgin of the Helpless, which the group considers “virtually indispensable.”

The acts that will be authorized must comply with the measures that are in force at that time, although the advisor warned that in general he should “avoid crowds of all kinds, both staff inside the party that of the people who attend the events ”.

The Valencian government believes that setting the month of September for these celebrations “guarantees a significant deadline and more possibilities to control the pandemic”, because by then it will be possible to increase the vaccination against the coronavirus “and to arrive a lot more protected “.

Barceló said so after meeting with representatives of the Fallas world – who last year were suspended due to the pandemic – such as the Central Fallera Board, the Interagrupación de Fallas de València, the Federation of First In Fallas, the Federation of Fallas de Especial and the Federation of Fallas de Burriana, to which it communicated its decision.