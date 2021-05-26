The Far Cry 6 trailer will show its revolutionary spirit very soon – Old Sport Republic

Far Cry 6 was announced last year and is one of the games reported by Ubisoft. Now, expected at the end of the year, the title will soon be eligible for a gameplay presentation. Indeed, the developers gave us an appointment on Friday May 28th at 6.30pm to showcase Far Cry 6 gameplay. As previously announced, this time around we will not be dealing with religious fanatics, but rather with a dictator bearing the full burden of a revolution as he prepares his son for his successor. Determined to restore the size of the island of Yara, he must face the players who will play against Dani Rojas, a former soldier who joined the insurgents to overthrow the dictator Antón Castillo. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP