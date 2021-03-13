The fear of Ayuso with his dog in the center of Madrid

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, got scared after eating with several of her collaborators in the center of the capital. The event took place this Friday, when the PP leader in Madrid shared a table with acquaintances on a terrace in the Salamanca neighborhood, after which she took some photos with some presents and was applauded.

As he left the place where he had eaten with his collaborators, Ayuso saw his dog Bolbo, only three months old, in the distance, so he called him to come closer. However, the animal, instead of going towards its owner, shot another dog.

“Ay! Ay! Ay!” Shouted the president of Madrid when she saw Bolbo flee. Fortunately, a few seconds later, the President managed to grab the puppy, after which she took the opportunity to look for him.

After the incident, the president of the Community of Madrid launched an appeal to “know” the center of Madrid during Holy Week and the Puente de San José to support its shops and hotels, given the impossibility of leaving the region due to the perimeter of closure. .

“I will encourage people to visit central Madrid, to know the Community and to pass the time. We are still in a pandemic and we have to be very responsible if they ask us to be in the Madrid community, although I would rather go out, “said Ayuso, who indicated that there will be a” special “campaign for people to get to know the center of Madrid during these days, because even though the usual thing is” to go to the small towns, “the center of Madrid” is also wonderful and has traditional shops and restaurants that need the help of the citizens. ”

“We have to take the opportunity to be locked up to get to know Madrid because it is true that the people of Madrid are citizens of all corners of the world and in the end the last thing we do is get to know Madrid”, underlined the President. , which sees a “unique opportunity” San José and Easter.

On the other hand, when asked how the campaign will cope with the May 4 elections, Ayuso said she hopes to have good results, bring “stability” to the region and be able to do “concrete things” for the citizens “. their origin”. In addition, he affirmed not to have “planned” them, but that from now on the important thing is to ask for the support of “all those which make Madrid” to be “united and to defend the project which was given together”.