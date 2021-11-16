the-female-face-of-lung-cancer

The incorporation of women into the tobacco habit in recent decades, as well as passive smoking, already has a clear impact, and will foreseeably have more in the coming years, on the health of many women. The feminization of lung cancer is the most significant feature of the epidemiology of this tumor in Spain. Noemí Reguart, coordinator of the Lung Cancer Functional Unit at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​is diagnosing more and more cases. “Now we are seeing the effect of the increase in smoking in women that began in the years 70 and 80.”

One 85% of the incidence and mortality of lung cancer are related to tobacco. The anti-smoking legislation forced to show in the packs the damage it causes to health, but even with this and other measures contemplated in the legislation, the percentage of smokers is reluctant to fall. In 2005 the 30% of Spaniards smoked and in 2015 the percentage had dropped to 23%, according to the European Health Survey in Spain. For five years the decline has stalled. The data from last year’s survey (it is five-year) show the same result, other studies even point to a slight rebound in smoking among the youngest.

On the other hand, in the United States, one of the countries that are pioneers in restricting tobacco use in public spaces, mortality has already been falling for ten years. The relationship is direct, explains Dr. Reguart: “The longer anti-smoking policies have been in place in a country, the more likely it is that the incidence of lung cancer will decrease. In Spain, unfortunately, the legislation is relatively recent. ”

Lung tumors are the leading cause of death from cancer in the world, also in our country. The 20% of deaths are due to this cause, according to the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM). Although mortality in men has started to decline, in women it has not yet reached a ceiling. David Vicente Baz, head of the Medical Oncology section of the Virgen de la Macarena Hospital in Seville, points out that “in women it is already the second cause of mortality, behind breast cancer, and if the current evolution is maintained, it will soon be they will equalize. ”

Health professionals face the challenge of trying by all means to reduce tobacco use. The Law on Sanitary Measures against Smoking that was approved in 2005 was a momentous step, but specialists believe that the time has come to update it. “We oncologists, pulmonologists and other specialists advocate to toughen anti-smoking measures,” defends David Vicente.

As important as having legislation that protects public health is to enforce it. If not, the specialists point out, the law becomes dead paper. Designing a long-term prevention strategy also involves two other aspects: helping smokers to quit tobacco and making it difficult for young people to start smoking, a habit that young people acquire on average at 17 years.

In parallel, health professionals also warn of vaping devices that pose risks to health in general and respiratory in particular. Scientific literature associates them with an increased risk of inflammatory lung diseases. “All scientific organizations linked to the study and treatment of lung cancer advise against its use as an alternative to tobacco due to the potential risk that inhaling a substance directly into the lung can pose,” explains Noemí Reguart.

Advances in immuno-oncology

In order to reduce the mortality figures from lung cancer, in addition to curbing smoking, therapeutic research is key. Much progress has been made in this area over the past decade. Unlike what happened a few years ago, the prospect after a diagnosis is no longer fatal for the person who receives it, thanks, above all, to advances in immuno-oncology.

Scientific studies began by showing its efficacy in non-surgical stages of the disease, with a significant impact on patient survival. David Vicente points out that there are new data in earlier situations of the disease: “The benefit is being transferred to all clinical situations. On the one hand, those tumors that can be intervened and receive prior chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment; and on the other, in those, also operable, to which complementary immunotherapy can be applied after surgery. ”

Preliminary data on the use of immunotherapy in early stages in lung cancer are very favorable But what exactly does it translate into for a newly diagnosed person? “The results that we are having indicate that we are going in the right direction. With immunotherapy applied before or after surgery, we will reduce the risk that the tumor may reappear five or ten years after the patient has been operated on, ”explains Noemí Reguart.

However, there are unknowns to solve. The main challenge for the coming years is pointed out by the specialist at the Barcelona Clinic: “It remains to be solved what to do when the patient becomes resistant to immunotherapy, that is, when it stops working.”

Treat better and diagnose earlier

One of the problems in lung cancer is that a high percentage of cases are detected in advanced stages, which worsens the prognosis. Specialists are considering tackling the problem with screening programs such as those applied in breast or colon cancer and have given such good results in reducing mortality.

In countries such as the Netherlands and the USA They are already used in the US and in Spain they are working on implementing pilot programs. David Vicente points out that “they would be applied to ex-smokers and smokers with a high consumption of cigarettes per day, and would consist of periodically performing a low-dose CT scan to avoid the radiation involved in the technique.”

Oncologists argue that to tackle the lung cancer epidemic, action must be taken on all the fronts described. The first is to intervene before the disease appears with measures that reduce smoking. The second objective would be to detect the tumor early with screening programs in people at high risk of lung cancer, long-term smokers. The third key is therapeutic research whose advances in recent years (immuno-oncology and precision therapies) have radically improved the prognosis of the disease. David Vicente Baz provides data that summarizes the magnitude of the public health problem we are facing: “Lung cancer kills 60 people every day, in many moments of the pandemic by covid – 19 the daily death toll was lower. ”