the-fight-against-climate-change-reactivates-the-school-protest-against-cars

Last year, the families and children of 120 colleges of 17 Spanish cities (from Madrid and Barcelona to Girona and Melilla) cut the streets in front of their educational centers to ask for fewer cars, less noise and less pollution in school environments. The movement, known as School Revolt, has been latent for a few months due to the summer break, but this Friday it returns to the charge in 40 centers driven by the fight against global warming. “We not only want there to be less traffic next to the schools, but also to improve air quality and work so that the centers better adapt to climate change,” says Yetta Aguado, one of the promoters of the initiative in Madrid. The mobilizations have pushed some city councils to take measures in several school streets, but the protests will continue.

The first seed was planted in Barcelona in December 2020 and from there it reached centers throughout Spain, which cut off traffic every two weeks on Friday after school. “The School Revolt has served to show that there are many families who do not agree with this city model and that we ask to improve safety and reduce pollution and noise levels,” says Guille López, from 39 years old and father of two children aged eight and six in the Catalan capital. “Last year we made a lot of cuts and the fatigue is noticeable, but there is also energy to continue. In fact, last Friday some cabbages were already mobilized, and new ones have been added for this Friday ”, he adds. For now, they will be 20 centers in Barcelona and others 15 in Madrid, but they expect more in future calls. This course, the mobilizations will be once a month (the first Friday) instead of every two weeks. The Catalans, in addition, will combine it with the ‘Bicibús’, an initiative with which parents accompany their children to school by bike, cutting off traffic.

The administrations are taking note . Janet Sanz, Deputy Mayor of Barcelona, ​​explains it like this: “The School Revolt has helped us accelerate measures such as the pacification of many streets next to schools. And it is such a transversal movement that almost no one dares to criticize it ”. What does this pacification that have already carried out in a hundred centers consist of? “In some cases we remove parking lots or traffic lanes, in others we widen sidewalks and put benches, we put a sign forbidden to circulate more than 19 km per hour… He always puts on a protection with billboards and a colorful itinerary that leads to the door of the school ”. In his opinion, “rethinking the city to be safe for children is an element of justice.” Guille López agrees with the proposal, but asks for more speed: “Action has been taken on 120 schools, but in the city there are more than 500. If we believe that it is a health problem, we must act now. ”

Before and after the performance to create a safe school environment at Colegio Lestonnac, in Barcelona.

In Madrid, protests led the Consistory – much less ambitious – to include the term “school street” in its recent mobility ordinance, where It supposes that the circulation will be restricted in time of entry and exit of the centers. It’s been a month and a half and they haven’t made those cuts. “First they talked about those traffic cuts and then they backed off and talked about a temporary speed limit. The movement continues because we have not seen the results yet ”, says Yetta Aguado, from 43 years and mother of a six-year-old girl. “We want to go further and request a revegetation of the patios, facades and roofs, in addition to installing solar panels where possible. There is an evident interest in everything that has to do with climate change and schools can help ”, adds Aguado. The municipal government is studying how to expand shady areas and pedestrian space in pilot projects in eight city centers.

In fact, there are links between the School Revolt and climate protests such as Mothers for the Clima (of which Aguado is a part) or the Fridays for Future that started the teenager Greta Thunberg and caught on all over the world. This is explained by Patricia Molina, from 42 years and with two children aged 8 and 5 at the Cervantes school in Bilbao: “We have demonstrated to ask for a safe school environment, but we also join the demonstration of Fridays for Future. For us it is part of the same, changing mobility in the city, encouraging people to go to school on foot, is aligned with the fight against climate change. ”

Calle Lersundi in Bilbao, next to the Cervantes school, pedestrianized after the protests of the School Revolt. Fernando Domingo-Aldama

The cause-effect relationship between protests and improvements has a good example, precisely, in Bilbao. “The municipal technicians told us that thanks to the school revolt they had been able to use these traffic cuts to see how they had affected mobility and verify that the impact was not so great,” says Pablo Rey, from 41 years old and father of two young children of school age, as well as president of the Association of Mothers and Fathers of the Cervantes School of Bilbao. At the beginning of the course, the Consistory pedestrianized the streets next to three educational centers, including the Cervantes, whose works finished this week. “If we had not protested it would not have happened, and once it is done, it seems logical to everyone. I encourage the families of all the students to protest and insist until they achieve the same ”, he continues.

School paths insurance

“Every time we feel that the aspects of climate change affect us more directly and that makes us draw energy for these mobilizations ”, comments Rocío Tapiador, from 40 years and one of the promoters of the protests in Zaragoza. “I think it is an issue that is going to be more and more on the table. There is concern about air and noise pollution and its impact on health, and reducing it in school environments is a necessity ”, continues Tapiador. For now, the Aragonese capital does not join the protests this Friday, although they do not rule out doing so later. There, the City Council has a safe school roads program in place that promotes walking and cycling routes for kindergarten, primary and secondary school students.

Signs and playground to mark a safe school path in Valencia. Mònica Torres

These safe routes are also made in other cities, such as Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia. Giuseppe Grezzi, Valencian Councilor for Mobility, points out: “We have worked with the Camins Escolar association to establish 80 safe paths for 19 centers. We mark them with colors on the ground and with a pencil-shaped sign ”. In addition, they have acted on 12 schools with tactical urban planning, removing parking lots and placing games, planters and benches. Grezzi trusts that the mobilization will drive the changes: “We are delighted with the School Revolt, we need the support of families to change the city. When there is a citizen petition, criticism is minimal even when we take space away from the car, because people know that it is an initiative of the families. That encourages us to act faster. ”

The protests have also reached smaller cities such as Olot (Girona) or Mollet del Vallés. In Girona, the City Council has acted in 14 centers expanding sidewalks, removing parking lots and closing streets at the entrance and exit of the school, while in Badalona (Barcelona) It has allowed the centers to place cones at the entrance and exit so that vehicles cannot access. The protests will continue. Guille López sums it up like this: “The problems do not disappear and the families continue to be concerned and want to claim another model of the city.”

With information from Silvia Ayuso (France), Isabel Ferrer (The Hague) and Elena Sevillano (Berlin).

Protests in France, campaigns in Germany Concern for safe school environments spreads across Europe Netherlands Near to 80% of primary school students live within a three kilometer radius of the school in the Netherlands. As most of these centers are located in residential areas, they usually go to class by bicycle, or on foot, accompanied by their parents. However, the Safe Traffic association, which has calculated these figures, indicates in turn that a 12% and a 15% of minors are taken by car, with the consequent safety problem in some streets where plugs are immediately created. The association itself launched a campaign in April on the insecurity created by traffic near schools. There are two conclusions: parents at the wheel prefer to go by car “to avoid risks circulation to minors ”, and a 69% of citizens want to improve security in access to schools. To promote the safe use of bicycles at Primary peak hours -from 08. 00 upon entering, and at 12. 00 waves 15. 00 upon departure, depending on schools – the Association for Traffic and Tourism (ANWB, in its Dutch acronym) has a guide. Distributed by age, helps teach children between four and 10 years to handle in traffic, both on foot and by bike. It ranges from crossing the street to not getting lost if they see their friends or a pet, and has an additional section until the 14 years. In secondary education, the use of bicycles and public transport is the majority among Dutch schoolchildren. Germany On In Germany, there is a proliferation of initiatives that encourage children to walk or cycle to school. With three objectives: allow them to gain autonomy from the age of seven or eight, prevent parents from jamming the doors of schools with cars and improve the air quality of school environments. By avoiding the use of private vehicles, emissions are reduced. It is also very common for the police to control the speed at which the cars that pass in front of the educational centers circulate at the time of entry and exit from classes. They cannot exceed 30 kilometers per hour. In cities it is directly frowned upon to leave children in front of the school with the car. Campaigns promoting safe school environments recommend that, if school is far from home and it is necessary to use a car, parents park several streets away and walk the last stretch. This is the case of a current campaign by the Berlin City Council, which shows fathers and mothers dressed as comic book heroes and reads: “My mother is a heroine. He takes me to school by bike! ” France Severo street in the district 14 of Paris is still in full swing, but the new forms of this old normal circulation route are already emerging, which will soon be part of the project rues scolaires (school streets), which is gradually spreading across France to increase safety and reduce pollution around schools: wider sidewalks, trees where cars used to park, which will not be able to park anyway during school hours. And above all, a road that is practically closed to traffic – only residents can pass – and at a very restricted speed. During the past summer, they were closed to circulation or pedestrianized 59 streets of Paris where there is a nursery or primary school, bringing the total number of school streets created in the French capital to about 150, according to the City Council. The idea is already being applied, experimentally, in other large French cities such as Lille or Lyon. The unrest began in 2018, after the press published studies of environmental organizations that demonstrated the high levels of pollution in school areas in regions such as Paris. The pressure, with demonstrations in front of some particularly affected schools, continued throughout that year and increased at the beginning of 2020, facing the municipal elections that spring in which many parents demanded a commitment from the candidates on the matter. United Kingdom London began implementing measures to reduce the number of cars in school settings in 2018, powered by School Streets, a popular initiative similar to the School Revolt. It is a movement that seeks to improve air quality, increase the safety of minors and promote sustainable mobility so that minors can walk or bike to school. Before the pandemic, there was 131 schools in England, Wales and Scotland that cut off traffic in their surroundings during entry and exit hours. Transport for London, the British capital’s transport authority, later endorsed the program, so there are already more than 450 London schools that have joined these traffic cuts.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT on Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter