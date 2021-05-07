The fight against corruption demands 9 years in prison for Jordi Pujol for money laundering and illicit association with his children

Madrid

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 2:29 PM

The anti-corruption prosecution is asking the patriarch of the Pujol family for 9 years in prison. The prosecutor’s office states that “ Jordi Pujol Soley has agreed with his wife, Marta Ferrusola, that funds from the illicit activity carried out in previous years will be

Defendants Jordi, Josep, Marta, Pere, Oriol, Mireia and Oleguer Pujol Ferrusola were to distribute in accounts opened in the name of him and their children, to Banca Reig, which would later merge with Banc Agrícola, giving birth to Andbank .

The couple also agreed that their son Jordi would be the one who would manage the funds and take care of distributing them among the rest of the family members, the letter said.

