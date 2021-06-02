The film is revealed a little more in pictures – Old Sport Republic

Borderlands is a first-person shooter video game series developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. The license also includes a point-and-click game developed by Telltale Games, best known for its The Walking Dead or Batman: The Telltale Series. Video game film adaptations are on the rise and Borderlands is not spared. The production offers us a five-star cast with Jack Black as ClapTrap, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis and headliner Cate Blanchett as Lilith. It is these last two actresses who revealed the very first and only picture of the film on Twitter. As a reminder, the action of the first game takes place on the fictional planet Pandora, which used to be run by large corporations due to the presence of mining resources and alien technology. Legend has it that there is an ark on the planet with all the treasures of the universe, which, despite the presence of bandits and other predators, attracts many Vault hunters. These are the ark hunters we follow.

A very mysterious picture

It will be necessary to be content with a simple silhouette of Lilith for the moment. That doesn't reveal much about the upcoming film, but it will at least delight fans of the license, who will appreciate the similarity between the 3D model and the live model. You also have to wait until 2022 to see the adaptation on the big screen, a boom year for video games in the cinema, but with no previews. Uncharted is slated for release that same year, but apart from a mustacheless photo of Sully, we only have a second and a half of him and young Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, on the road.