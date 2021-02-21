Interview. Fernando Cabello-Astolfi and Alberto Molpeceres, founders of Accrual: “The financial health of employees has a direct impact on their productivity”

They talk to us about financial health and how to facilitate the economic well-being of employees through solutions such as pay on demand or, as will happen in the future, real time pay.

BY RRHHDigital, 00:20 – 22 February 2021



In times of coronavirus, in times of crisis, concerns multiply. And beyond physical, mental and social health, financial health has also become one of the big issues for people in their personal and professional lives.

For this reason, that companies have the opportunity to use tools to facilitate the financial well-being of their workers is a great advantage, a breath of fresh air that not only promotes the personal economy of the employee, but also benefits to his physical, mental, family health … And, as we always say, a healthy and happy employee is much more productive.

In relation to this issue, and to the relevance it has acquired in particular recently from RRHHDigital, we were able to speak with Fernando Cabello-Astolfi and Alberto Molpeceres, founders of Accrual, the on-demand salary solution that allows employees to access the salary already earned in the event of economic problems and without any repercussions for the company.

They give us the keys to take care of the financial health of the workers as well as different solutions to face the short and long term expenses. In addition, they explain to us how their application and salary on demand tool works and the interview ends with a big surprise. Where do we go to access our salary? The answer is Fernando Cabello-Astolfi and Alberto Molpeceres.

Don’t miss the interview!

