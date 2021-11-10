the-first-analysis-of-the-intestinal-bacteria-of-spaniards-reveals-worse-eating-habits-among-men-and-young-people

Maps of microbiome diversity Spanish by region, according to the ASV Observed (left) and Shannon indices. In darker colors, the areas with the greatest wealth of microorganisms. ADRIEL LATORRE-PÉREZ / SCIENTIFIC REPORTS

The trillions of microorganisms that inhabit the gut, a colony called the microbiome and 10 times higher in number than the total number of cells in a human body, they are essential to transform (metabolize) the components of the diet into nutrients and essential vitamins for the functioning of our cells. They have been associated with diseases of all kinds, from mental to functional, although the controversy is still open as to whether the greater or lesser presence or variations in diversity are the cause or consequence of a pathology. The healthy microbiome has not been determined either. Adriel Latorre-Pérez, director of the genomics department at Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence, affirms that “it depends on many factors: age, gender, geographical origin, diet, weight, height, eating habits or medical conditions”. “Defining what a healthy microbiome is,” he adds, “involves studying the population of a country that shares socio-cultural factors.” This first step is published this Wednesday in Scientific Reports , of the Nature group, which includes an investigation that analyzes the characteristics of Spanish microbial diversity. In the study, the Balearic Islands have yielded the lowest mean values ​​for the alpha (local) diversity metrics, while Navarra and La Rioja are the ones with the highest richness. The research also concludes that the total number of bacterial species increases with age, contrary to what was believed, and that the eating habits of young people and men can be considered less healthy than that of women, based on their microbiome .

Manuel Porcar, researcher linked to the Institute of Integrative Biology of Systems I2SysBio (Universitat de València-CSIC) and also to Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence, highlights how the lack of a reference of the microbiome of a country makes it difficult to understand these bacteria and what are the levels that should be considered “normal”. The same study by Scientific Reports highlights that the analyzes at national levels are “surprisingly low” and, especially , in the Mediterranean areas, where, on the contrary, very high longevity indices are registered. However, Latorre-Pérez warns: “It cannot be said that one country has a healthier intestinal microbiome than another, but it is interesting to investigate the microbial markers that are associated with a healthier diet, such as the Mediterranean”.

The key is to figure out the relationship between the composition of the gut microbiome and a range of health problems and diseases. In this sense, the director of genomics at Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence explains: “We provide data from the reference microbiome of healthy Spanish individuals; thus, when someone wants to study a certain disease and see if it is related to the intestinal microbiome, they can analyze their cohort and compare the values ​​they obtain with those that are reference. ”

The work led by Latorre-Pérez has carried out analysis on 530 healthy volunteers from all over the Spanish territory who have yielded more than 70 million data. “The study”, according to the research, “describes the normal Spanish microbiome and provides a solid basis for future studies to investigate the effects of the composition of the intestinal microbiome and deviations in adherence to the Mediterranean diet. ”

Some of the specific conclusions have revealed that the Faecalibacterium, the most abundant commensal bacteria of the human microbiota and essential for the digestion and the development of the immune system decrease with age and that the presence of higher proportions of Flavonifractor is related with less healthy dietary habits. A study published in Nature microbiology observed a higher concentration of the latter species in patients with depression.

The Spanish intestinal microbiome

The results of the study, which has taken into account the variables of age and gender, show a majority presence of Firmicutes, associated with diabetes and obesity, and Bacteroidota , important for immunological and metabolic functions as well as for the control of pathogenic bacteria. To a lesser extent there are Proteobacteria, Verrucomicrobiota and Actinobacteriota .

The work shows that the Balearic Islands present the values lower means of diversity compared to Navarra and La Rioja, where the highest microbial richness is recorded. However, the research has not determined the existence of significant differences between the Mediterranean regions (Catalonia, Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalusia), islands (Canary Islands and Balearic Islands) and the rest of the Peninsula.

The most significant differences have been registered according to age and sex. Although some similarity was detected in the analysis, a significantly higher abundance of Proteobacteria has been observed among men ( that include pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella, or Helicobacter, among others) and Faecalibacterium (commensal bacteria). As Latorre-Pérez explains, “men tend to show less healthy habits in general, such as greater consumption of beer, distilled spirits or sugary drinks and less consumption of fruits and vegetables, which has a direct impact on their intestinal microbiome.”

Distribution of the main taxa (type, left, and gender) in the intestinal microbiome of male and female individuals. The quantities are percentages of relative abundance. Adriel Latorre-Pérez / Scientifics reports

Age is also a determining factor. The researcher highlights that, from the study, it is observed that “young Spaniards tend to have eating habits that we could consider less healthy, with less consumption of citrus fruits or salads and greater consumption of sugary or fried drinks”. And he adds: “In general, the new generations are moving away from the Mediterranean diet, especially men, according to our analysis. In other words, we have shown that we can observe through intestinal microorganisms how young people are moving away from the healthy diet of their parents. ”

The research, “the first complete analysis of the intestinal microbiome of a Mediterranean country, clearly confirms”, according to the study, “the association between some of the foods in the Spanish diet (vegetables and nuts, basically) with the abundance of bacterial taxa which, in turn, are associated with health benefits ”. The work also demonstrates the differences between gender and age: “Women tended to adhere to healthier dietary patterns, while young individuals reported higher consumption of less healthy foods or food groups.” “This suggests that adherence to the Mediterranean diet in Spain decreases among young people, which could have a negative impact on the health status and composition of the intestinal microbiome of the Spanish population,” the research warns.

The Spanish Microbiome project has been coordinated by the Central Lechera Institute for Personalized Nutrition under the scientific direction of Cátedra Extraordinaria Central Lechera Asturiana-UCM . Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence has performed the analysis of the samples and the data.

There are numerous studies that link pathologies with Communities of microbes that colonize the intestinal tract and play an important role in the development of the immune system. One of the latter, and given the evidence of a decline in the microbiome of the youngest, establishes that changes in the colony of microorganisms occur before behavioral alterations and are related to anxiety, depression, hyperactivity and social attitudes. They also detected a different influence according to the gender of the minors analyzed.

In this sense, Hannah Laue, researcher at the Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine and lead author of the study, published in Pediatric Research , explains: “ We saw differences in social behaviors and evidence that diversity might be beneficial for boys but not for girls.” However, he admits that the findings do not allow the identification of a specific microbial species for preventive delivery.

Yoshihiko Tomofuji, researcher at the University of Osaka and author of a study in BMJ , has investigated other relationships between pathologies and the microbiome. “We found that two Streptococcus (anginosus and intermedius) were found in a significantly higher proportion in patients with systemic lupus erythematosis ”, an autoimmune disease that causes generalized inflammation and affects multiple organs such as the kidney and the brain.

The investigations are still open on numerous fronts, but at least, now, there is a reference to look at when it comes to study the microbiome of the Spanish.

