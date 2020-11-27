LETTER SIZE

The first HR think tank is launched

The first HR think tank for the legal sector, ElObservatorio, was born. Behind this initiative are Nacho Escobar and Emiliano Canovas, two human resources professionals with extensive experience in the legal sector and among other things in their projects, the Talent Boost podcast focused on managing the problems of the future of work.

BY lvaro, 13:00 – 27 November 2020



In the words of its founders, in a conservative sector resistant to change, with an outdated management style, talent and people, the Observatory wants to be an open space for professionals in the legal community who want to discover and learn what is happening in the legal world regarding people, talents, organizational culture, innovation and change management.

Transform the people’s legal sector

On November 25 at 9:30 a.m. their presentation took place and in which they shared with the participants the first study of ElObservatorio which collected the vision that law students from various universities have on their professional future in law. After the presentation of the study, a round table was organized, moderated by Pedro del Rosal, with the participation of four professionals with different views on the future of the profession:

• igo A. Navarro, Dean of Law at ICADE

• Alejandro Snchez del Campo, Of Counsel Garrigues, Start Ups & Innovation

• Ins Espada, spokesperson for the UAM Law Students Council

• Alba Molina, innovation project manager at Cuatrecasas

The transformation of the university in terms of content and formats, the improvement of the “ employer brand ” strategies of law firms and companies in the legal sector, the roles of the future in the legal profession , skills and attitudes of new generations, are some of the themes raised in this very interesting debate.

The session ended with a dynamic in which the participants decided on the topic on which ElObservatorio will prepare its new study and what it will focus on “What training is needed in the legal sector to promote digital transformation”. The founders of ElObservatorio called on the legal industry community to join them and together develop initiatives and ideas that transform the legal industry from a people’s perspective. To do this, just write to their email address: elobservatoriopain@gmail.com, and they will send them a copy of the study and the recording of the session.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT