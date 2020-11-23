The first travelers with a request for PCR arrive in Spain: “Worth it”

Posted: Monday November 23 2020 12:47 PM

Those arriving from countries at risk of coronavirus must present from today, Monday, a negative PCR test to enter Spain.

The entry into force of this measure concerns, for the moment, travelers from 65 areas considered at risk, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health. The test must have been performed within the previous 72 hours.

A procedure which, although cumbersome, “is worth it”, according to one of the first tourists who arrived at Barajas airport on Monday, after having undergone the PCR in Switzerland to be able to go to Madrid and, later, in Tenerife.

“Everything is very organized,” explains this traveler, who had to take the test twice to meet the requirement. “They told us it must have been 72 hours before, I made a mistake one day and had to do it twice,” he explains.

“It’s important, that’s how we all take care of ourselves,” he defends himself, however. In his case, the test cost him 181 francs (around 167 euros), more than half of what the flight itself cost him. “It’s a bit pricey,” he admits, while insisting that, in his opinion, it’s worth it. “I am paying the price because we are safe,” he says.