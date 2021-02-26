The first two cases of South African strain confirmed in Madrid

Publication: Friday, February 26, 2021 12:55 PM

The Community of Madrid has confirmed the first two cases of the South African strain of the coronavirus in the region, which were sequenced at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, during the press conference on the balance of the epidemiological situation in the region held this Friday.

As the director general of public health, Elena Andradas, explains, the two confirmed cases were reported on February 15 and are two NGO workers from Tanzania. Once arrived in Spain on February 13, a case was diagnosed in Navarre and the rest of the communities where the professionals of this NGO reside were alerted. It is then that this variant is confirmed.

In addition, he indicated that there were two possible case samples of the Brazilian variant to be confirmed. If certified, they would add to the three cases already recorded in the region – one from the Manaus variant and two from Rio de Janeiro -.