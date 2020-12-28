the first vaccinated will not be vaccinated before the end of January

Publication: Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:29 PM

Although the first chapter of ending the coronavirus pandemic was written this Sunday, the truth is that there is still a long process to be done to achieve the collective immunity needed to stop infections.

People who have been vaccinated this Sunday will not be immune to COVID-19 until the last week of January. The Pfizer vaccine consists of two doses that should be given 21 days apart.

After the second vial is injected, it takes between one and two weeks to achieve maximum immunity, which puts us practically in February. Each Monday, Spain will receive an average of 350,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which will be distributed in the various autonomous communities.

The first phase of the vaccination plan established by the government lasts until March, a period during which it is planned to vaccinate people “at risk” in nursing homes and front-line health personnel.

Over the next 12 weeks, it is planned to vaccinate 2,295,638 people with the 4,591,275 doses we will receive during the same period. The second phase of vaccination will begin in March and is expected to last until June, increasing the number of groups that will receive the vaccine and the number of them.