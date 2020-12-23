The first vaccine against the coronavirus in Spain will be put this Sunday in Guadalajara

Updated: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 5:34 PM

Published on: 12/23/2020 5:16 PM

As the Autonomous Communities begin to unravel their COVID-19 vaccination plans, LaSexta has learned that Guadalajara will be the first Spanish city to vaccinate with doses of Pfizer. In total, Spain will receive more than 4.5 million doses of the vaccine from pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which will reach 5% of the total population.

Precisely, this Castilian-Manchegan city will be the strategic reception center for the doses of the first childbirth, which should arrive this Saturday to start the vaccination campaign one day later, Sunday, December 27. The other countries of the European Union will start their respective vaccination campaigns on the same day, in coordination.

Then, during the 12 weeks of receiving the vaccines, there will be a total of five distribution points spread throughout Spain, the location of which, for the moment, is secret. Deliveries will be made regularly every Monday.

-News awaiting expansion-