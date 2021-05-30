The First4Figures figure by Psycho Mantis (Metal Gear Solid) drops to € 334 – Old Sport Republic

News bon plan French Days 2021: The First4Figures figure by Psycho Mantis (Metal Gear Solid) sinks to 334 € Published on 05/29/2021 at 10:56 am Companies have made it their specialty, like First4Figures. This company, known for its high quality productions, offers us a beautiful statuette of Psycho Mantis.

French Days 2021: Where can you get the Psycho Mantis First4Figures figure at the best price?

Usually sold for around € 511.99, the figure of Psycho Mantis First4Figures falls for € 344.11 at the Amazon retailer. A really nice piece that has seldom reached such a low price! If you’ve browsed the excellent Metal Gear Solid on PlayStation, the name Psycho Mantis has probably stuck with it. It is indeed one of the most noticeable enemies of this first 3D opus capable of manipulating psychokinesis and telepathy to abuse the good snake. Enlarged here by the talented makers of First4Figures, this beautiful 66cm high statuette benefits from a multitude of details that will delight lovers of pretty goodies