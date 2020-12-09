LETTER SIZE

The five keys that will define the recruitment and recruitment process in 2021

Candidates with digital skills, geographic expansion and digital integration are some of the trends that will mark new recruitment processes over the next year.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the world of work in every way, as most companies have had to change the way they work in order to stay in business and cope with the crisis. Something that they will certainly continue to do in the future. According to a Sodexo study, 37% of companies are considering implementing new forms of work in the short term due to the health crisis and, moreover, 9 in 10 believe that these new forms of work are here to stay. beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new situation has forced companies to adapt their personnel selection and search processes, as well as actions to attract and retain talent, to meet new market needs. In 2021, recruiters will not only have to continue interviewing candidates via video call in many cases, but they will need to be able to identify in them the new skills that will be necessary for the work methodologies that companies are implementing due to of COVID-19[FEMININE[FEMININE

In this sense, the health crisis has accelerated the digital transformation of companies and, without a doubt, this new scenario will not be temporary, so selection processes will have to continue to reinvent themselves. For this reason, Sodexo Benefits and Incentives analyzes what will be the key trends of all these processes resulting from the pandemic and which will mark the roadmap of HRDs over the next year:

Less importance of the candidate’s geographic location. The health crisis has caused a huge boom in remote working and, indeed, according to an analysis by Sodexo, 94% of companies have set up or have set up teleworking. This new way of working will continue to transform many jobs in the future since, according to the same report, 63% of companies believe that more jobs will be created remotely or that there will be a conversion of traditional jobs to jobs. “Distant”. ”Due to the health crisis. For this reason, next year, jobs that do not require a physical presence in a specific location will have more options to fill, as candidate searches will be broadened geographically taking into account locations that were not previously considered. . In this sense, the place of residence of the candidates will be much less important, whether they are in a different autonomous community or in another country. Manage digital integration. Maintaining effective communication with employees is one of the things that costs 42% of Spanish companies the most, according to data from Sodexo. And that’s a big deal for new hires, because in the coming months, most new hire onboarding processes will continue to be distant from the start, and in many cases, some of the new hire won’t experience not their offices. until time after incorporation. This implies a new form of management which will stand out next year with the digitization of processes for the effective integration of newcomers. Actions such as virtual hospitality events, process gamification, virtual integration platforms and, above all, internal communication actions will gain in importance. According to a Sodexo study, 66% of companies are strengthening internal communication to ensure that employees are in line with the digitalization of processes. New actions to attract and retain talent. Faced with this new situation, companies have found it necessary to reformulate their actions to attract and retain talent. Over the next year, companies are expected to improve aspects such as more flexible hours and, more specifically, 77% of companies are already offering this measure due to the coronavirus. In addition, particular importance will be given to policies of conciliation and the physical and emotional well-being of employees, since, according to Sodexo data, 44% of companies have already implemented or will implement this measure beyond of the health crisis. Finally, it will be essential to have a social benefits offer more suited to the digital environment, including online training services, the payment of internet fees or even virtual daycare and gym services. Specialization and digital profiles. The digital acceleration that COVID-19 has brought to businesses has resulted in the need for more specialized employees with digital capabilities to run their business. According to the latest ISDI Digital Employment Observatory, in May there was a rebound of + 191% in the search offers of professionals with digital knowledge which has been maintained for several months. For this reason, it is expected that next year, recruiters will continue to seek, more than ever, candidates with hybrid profiles and digital skills who can quickly face and adapt to this new reality. Closer and more sensitive leadership profiles. Remote working has changed the way of coordinating teams and now it is almost always done remotely, so new leadership profiles capable of dealing with uncertainty, maintaining motivation at a distance and having more empathy and awareness will be increasingly needed. sensitivity to the mood of your employees. For this reason, soft or essential skills will become more important for managerial positions. In fact, according to a Sodexo study, 22% of companies have offered training in remote team management to people managers. This new reality will be kept in mind by recruiters in next year’s selection processes, as they will seek to analyze the personality of those applying for a leadership position and their ability to adapt to a new situation. and to provide solutions.

“The way of working of some companies has completely changed to adapt to the new situation which caused the health crisis and this has had a significant impact on the selection process for new employees”, explains Miriam Martn, Marketing Director of Sodexo Benefits and Incentives. “Companies are adapting their selection processes to meet the new labor needs demanded by this new reality of the business market and, in the future, they will no longer be based on the same traditional guidelines that have been applied since. years.

