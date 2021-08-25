The five most requested digital professional profiles in the gaming industry

New professional profiles in the video game industry have grown exponentially in recent years. Although there are no clear precedents for training, the influence of the Internet and social networks such as Twitch or YouTube has led many young people to seek new employment alternatives in this type of occupation. unknown so far. The case of e-Sports is a good example, since they represent an upheaval in the model of consumption of entertainment and content which breaks with the existing. Younger generations may not even be able to interact with traditional models, and as these segments increase their specific weight in society, market and businesses, the new model will replace the old one.

For this reason, the training sector also has a new challenge to take up: knowing how to adapt and create new training programs adapted to the needs of the market and of professionals who wish to specialize in these new professions of the future. This is the case of ISDI, the leading business school in the digital age, which focuses its efforts on helping professionals achieve excellence in digital skills to lead their respective industries, creating new avenues of training which moves away from traditional and watertight programs to give way to a live and constantly updated academic offer.

According to Nacho de Pinedo, Founder and CEO of ISDI: “Gamers and twitchers are the visible face of this new phenomenon and so far they have been trained natively on the basis of trial and error and endless hours of training. But beyond the in-game practice, there are many other aspects that are deeply related to Digital Business training: marketing media and digital assets, creating content for social media, generating traffic and digital audiences, customer and subscriber acquisition and management, data analysis, use and automation of technology platforms and project management in agile environments. In addition, any professional profile can be transformed for this industry: there is no barrier. You have to see it as an opportunity, have a good attitude towards change and take the measures to train yourself, ”he says.

The professional profiles in the e-Sport environment most requested by the market

Professional player: While it may seem obvious, the professional player is a key player in esports. Although this is a very difficult profile to grasp or define, since each game requires very specific skills, I know that there are certain basic characteristics in common: perseverance, capacity for analysis and concentration, capacity to resist to frustration, teamwork … da, being a professional player in esport is very competitive, so it is necessary that the players bring a great capacity of effort to combine hours of training with their studies to many times. Analyst: the analyst in an esport club is responsible for analyzing the performance of players, the strategies of their opponents and detecting new promises among other functions. Beyond the total knowledge of the game in which they are specialized, they must bring a capacity for analysis and team management to be able to bring the team and the players to the top. Today, this position is often occupied by former professional players. Caster: the caster or commentator is vital in esport, since he is the voice of the games and it is they who manage to transmit the emotion of a meeting to the public. Over the years, we’ve seen how great spellcasters have brought audiences all the intensity of a League of Legends grand finale, even if they weren’t experts in the game. to communicate, associated with the necessary knowledge of the game and the stage, is what not only thrills the audience, but also that it is able to reach a new audience that discovers esport through it. Content Creator: One of the most requested profiles in recent years by teams is more entertainment than competition: the content creator. Although broadcasts are often gameplay, since last year it has been possible to see how Twitch categories such as “Just Chatting” outperform others. Seeing this trend, a lot of people might think their job is just to turn on the broadcast and talk, but to be a good content creator you need to have an analytical view of trends, great creativity in finding new content that reach the community almost daily and a multi-channel strategy to increase the fan base and audience. Marketing Specialist: A key element in the development of esports has been the support of brands, of the more traditional ones – computer hardware, software, telecommunications companies, etc. – to more general brands which have seen in this sector a good channel to connect with this generation. To achieve the best results in sponsorship, it is essential to have profiles who not only understand what the brand is looking for, but also know how to apply it to such a specific sector to achieve the greatest impact on the audience they want. to reach.

In the words of Fernando Piquer, ISDI professor in his MIB and DMBA programs Founder and CEO of Movistar Riders: “The development of esport in recent years has only been possible thanks to professionals who have made it grow and grow within the sector. . In este sentido, hemos vivido la profesionalizacin desde dos perspectivas: profesionales de otras industrias que se incorporaban a los e-Sports y expertos en e-Sports que se han especializado en reas de negocio ms tradicionales como puede ser el marketing, las ventas o el project development. “

Some ISDI programs like the Internet Business MIB Master (focused on professionals who need a professional transformation) or like the Digital MBA (intended for young graduates looking for a job) bring this strategic and practical vision on the Digital Business of transversal way, and allow entry into this industry to manage projects from a commercial, marketing and customer and public management point of view. Others, such as the Master in Data Analytics MDA, allow a deeper specialization in the management and analysis of data for business decision making; and in turn, the Master in Marketing Automation MMA is formed in the use and optimization of marketing technology platforms and can be interesting options to start to navigate your way in this new scenario.

