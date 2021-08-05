The five most valued soft skills in tech profiles

Despite stereotypes, a developer is not an automaton who translates requirements into code using a lot of coffee. This professional works hand in hand with a more or less large team which includes professionals from other departments and with different roles.

Whatever technical skills are required for the job and beyond those that each has, each developer must cultivate different soft skills that allow them to develop and share their tasks successfully. Creditas, the leading platform in Latin America for 100% online consumer solutions and lending which employs 51 people in Spain and intends to double its workforce in our country by the end of the year, shares five skills that they value very positively in the profiles that are They present the selection processes of the company, with headquarters and technological center in Valencia.

1. Work as a team

Software is rarely implemented by a single orchestra person. While there may be cases (especially in very small businesses) where the same person is in charge of the entire development flow from design to commissioning, the most common is that a product or solution is developed by a team of experts. multidisciplinary profiles.

The developer must learn to work as a team, to communicate, to understand that his colleagues are there to help him when he has problems, just as he should be there to help when the problems are caused by someone else. . It is important to understand and assume that successes and failures belong to the team, not the individual.

2. Have a tie

To work in a team, empathy is essential. A team is not made up of machines, but rather imperfect human beings who have better and worse days. “Companies have very different people from each other, each with their own unique ways and views, all totally respectable. This is why it is very important to create a healthy and empathetic work environment in which we know how to put ourselves in the shoes of others ”, explains Jaime Lpez Carratal, Engineering Lead at Creditas. “Nobody wants to have someone in their team who thinks only of themselves, we must at all costs avoid the figure of the brilliant moron,” he adds.

In addition, just as empathy between colleagues is important, it is also important with future customers who will use the product under development.

3. Knowing how to communicate

Communication within a team is very important, both orally and in writing. When working together on the software, it is important to be in constant contact with many people: other developers at different levels to discuss technical solutions, product managers, design, business and even customers. or other stakeholders …

It is essential to be able to adapt communication skills to suit the audience, so that there are no misunderstandings and all parties are on the same page. It might sound simple, but in many cases the developer is exposing a problem to professionals and using overly technical language that is too far-fetched for their peers. It is advisable to avoid this as much as possible by analyzing how the message will be better understood.

4. Give and receive feedback

Human beings are imperfect and so it is a matter of time before they make mistakes. When that moment arrives, it is important that the team feel in a safe environment to give feedback to both colleagues and superiors. They must also ensure that it is done in a strong manner and with proposals for action to improve the weak point in question.

In the same way that you should give your opinion about mistakes or weaknesses to others, you should be prepared to receive it without it being viewed as a personal attack.

Plus, it’s just as important to give positive feedback when team members deserve it. Comments tend to be taken as a wake-up call when something is wrong, but good things should also be commented on and rewarded.

5. Have the desire to learn

Finally, there is the desire to learn. The software world is a sector in which continuous learning is an essential requirement. Developers, product managers, designers … all these professionals will always have the opportunity to improve in many aspects. It is important to learn to identify (for example, through the feedback received) what needs to be improved in order to establish an action plan with what you want to attack and achieve in the short term. Whether it’s technical skills or soft skills, the important thing is to always look for a better version of yourself.

