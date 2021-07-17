The five new ministers face their arrival in government with “responsibility” and “optimism” and detail their future plans on LaSexta Noche

Madrid

Posted: Sunday July 18 2021 12:52 AM

The new female faces of the government, Isabel Rodríguez, Raquel Sánchez, Pilar Llop, Diana Morant and Pilar Alegría, attended the filming of Sixth Night, where they expressed the “responsibility” and “optimism” with which they face at the start of their role as executive ministers.

In the specific case of Pilar Llop, Minister of Justice, she expressed being “aware of the situation the country is going through”, which is why she begins her stage as Minister with “responsibilities, but also with great hope, optimism “. and the desire to work “, shared by her colleague Pilar Alegría, Minister of Education, who declared that she had” confidence in the start of the school year thanks to an educational community that has enabled Spain to be a benchmark as a country by providing face-to-face training to students in the worst times of the pandemic. “

For her part, Isabel Rodríguez, Minister of Territorial Policy and new spokesperson for the Spanish government, defended that “the change of government is not only a change of people, but of stage”. “We have gone through a very difficult stage which other colleagues in the Executive have had to face which I show my gratitude and the government has done a tireless job,” he said, after which he said. added that now “we are in a change of One stage, a cycle, very marked by the recovery and the European funds which will transform our country and it is a hope for the great majority of the citizens”. “The president wanted to renew his team because it is necessary to renew the forces”, he added.

Regarding the pandemic, the Minister of Territorial Policy assured that “there is a last effort”, for which she asked “for caution”. “We have gone through very difficult times, and we are facing a moment of hope and recovery, so I ask for caution, especially the young people who remain to be vaccinated,” he said, after what was evidenced by the fact that “the gun has already been fired. out of the stimulus fund, 19,000 million which will completely transform our country”.

Critique of Almeida’s statements on government changes

In addition, Rodríguez criticized the statements of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, in which the mayor of Madrid declared that the government crisis was “the St. Valentine’s Day massacre”, in which “not a single liter of political blood n ‘was spared “. . “I do not understand the mayor of Madrid. Society has suffered a lot and it is very important that when you assume a responsibility like that of Mr. Almeida, you have to reflect and measure your words. It is easy to criticize the opponent without resorting to insult or such bloody affairs ”, expressed the spokesperson for the government, who defended that“ it is very important that normality be restored in politics, quite the contrary ”.

Along the same lines, Diana Morant defended that “every government has the legitimacy to make the changes it considers to cope with the recovery phase” and said that what she sees in the statements of ‘Almeida is “a little surprise with what face with so much energy and positivity” the changes of government. “We are starting a news for a Spain that must transform and accompany the economic sectors of society, and offer quality of life that she deserves after such a difficult time, ”he said.

The Minister of Education details how the return to class will take place

On returning to classrooms in September, the Minister of Education spoke out, who gave details on LaSexta Noche on how it will play out. In this sense, Pilar Alegría indicated that “the sanitary measures will be maintained in September, such as the mask or the ventilation”, and that “we will have to continue to be careful”, but assured that “you will be able to take advantage of the face-to-face lessons, that are so important. ”

Similarly, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education recalled that the vaccination of children over 12 years old is already authorized, and stressed that in Spain, it could “allow the right to face-to-face education in worst times “. “No European country has been able to do it as has been done in Spain,” he added.

Defense of the March 2020 state of alert: “The government could not wait”

In another moment of the interview with the new female faces of the executive, Iñaki López asked Pilar Llop, Minister of Justice, for his opinion on the decision of the Constitutional Court to declare illegal the state of alert decreed. during the first wave of the pandemic. . Llop was frank in this regard, arguing that “the government did what it had to do” because “it could not wait 15 days to get a consensus from the parliamentary groups”. “He acted when the WHO warned of the severity of the coronavirus. Many lives were saved and I think that is what we need to focus on, which the government has saved lives, which is argued important reports. “

Thus, the Minister of Justice criticized the fact that “Vox appealed to the Constitutional Court, but in Congress he supported the decree”, after which he stressed that the state of alert “was ratified in the ‘unanimity by parliamentary groups in Congress’.

Diana Morant, Minister of Science and Innovation, spoke of the problem of the “brain drain”, who expressed fear that the talents of the country would be forced to move to another territory due to the lack of opportunities in Spain.

“We want a greener, more egalitarian, social and digital Spain. And innovation must be part of our culture. We must operate this transformation so that the labor market retains our talents and recovers all those who have left one day” , did he declare. , after which he stressed that “science has become a certainty for citizens, because it can save lives, and has an acceptance that requires a pact for science”, for which he stressed that his objective at the forefront of the ministry “is to reach the levels of the European average and to consolidate the investments in this sector with the Law on science”.

“We want people to have access to decent housing”

Raquel Sánchez, Minister of Transport, used his Sixth Night speech to stress that “the housing law is more than limiting rental prices”. “We want people to be able to have access to decent and affordable housing”, he defended, while stressing that he defended that “we must speak and negotiate to give an answer to what citizenship asks for. , which is access to housing, and to ensure that rents do not go up excessively. ”“ This can be done by limiting prices, but also by other means, and that’s on what we are working, ”he added.

Sánchez also denied living with “coldness” the handing over of the transport portfolio. “I saw it as a very cordial transfer in which balos appreciated the work that had been done of the ministry and there were people who congratulated and thanked him. I received affection from José Luis and I showed him mine, so I can’t agree that there was coldness, ”he insisted.

You can fully understand the government’s position when it is said that for us Cuba is not a democracy. ”

As government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez also touched on two other topical issues: Cuba and Catalonia. Regarding the debate on the existence or not of a dictatorship in the country which knows or not of historical protests, the Minister of Territorial Policy recalled that “in the relations between States there are links, it is therefore necessary to be careful. and responsible for not compromising our country. ”“ The government’s position can be fully understood when we say that for us Cuba is not a democracy, ”he declared, after which he declared that he would like “Casado to take the library out of the newspapers and see if his party has already said what he hopes to let the government say when they were in power.” “I’m sorry, but we’re not going to say it because of the accountability state, ”he condemned, referring to those who are asking the government to rule on the issue.

Finally, a government spokesperson spoke about Catalonia, defending that the central executive operates “within the framework of the Constitution and the law”. “Catalonia deserves that we all make an effort to get it out of the conflict situation it finds itself in,” he said, after which he said that “the Spanish government has already complied”, and that he hopes and wishes that “the government of the Generalitat will do the same because Catalonia is much more than demands for sovereignty. I am sure that a large majority of Catalans are committed to turning the page on the conflict to to promote a different Catalonia ”, he assured, after which he underlined:“ Catalonia is much more than sovereignty ”.