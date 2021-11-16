the-forward-who-didn't-want-to-be

The bite given by the soccer player Luis Suárez to Giorgio Chellini in the Uruguay-Italy match of the World Cup in Brazil 2014 – for which FIFA sanctioned him for two years without being able to play with his team – unleashed “a denialist madness in the country: the images were passed over and over again and nobody wanted to see the reality, it was a very tremendous collective alienation.” It is explained by the Uruguayan film director Nicolás Branca, who signs together with Martín Barrenechea 9, debut film premiered this weekend at the Ibero-American Film Festival of Huelva, in which the return of the deep dialogue that Latin cinema has historically maintained with the universe of football. However, abstain fans who want to find in this film a tale of sports epic, feeling of national pride or sequences of football spectacles. 9 , co-produced between Argentina and Uruguay, is a film about football but without football. An open criticism of the business and commercial interests that surround elite athletes, who have often become victims of a system that presses them until, in the end, it robs them of control of their lives and their sports careers.

“The case of Luis Suárez is a very specific trigger”, admits Branca, to reflect in this film on “this contemporary Roman circus finger up and finger down with these kids, with whom everything goes well when they succeed, but in half a minute they can become disposable ”. In fact, the film project materialized in the filmmaker’s mind in the context of that Soccer World Cup of 2014, when Suárez returns sanctioned Uruguay and tries to take refuge from media pressure at his mother’s house. “I spent a day in the area with the car and I found an absolutely insane scene: there were hundreds of journalists camped out, also lots of fans, who had been there for days; there were even fast food stands. It seemed very violent to me ”, continues the director. “There I already had the shot, although I was interested in knowing the reverse shot: what would be happening inside.”

Like Suárez, the protagonist of 9 , Christian Arias (played by Enzo Vogrincic), is a footballer of 23 years who, after an incident in the countryside, hide in a mansion an exclusive private neighborhood on the outskirts of Montevideo. Besieged by fans, pressured by the press and condemned to fulfill the commitments established by his father and representative, he lives isolated in this luxurious, lonely and alien environment, wrapped in an oppressive routine. The spaces, a sort of non-places of disturbing beauty, become “one more character”, admits the director, who masterfully places the cameras in a film loaded with symbolism where non-verbal information and images “have a expressive and coding power ”.

The film has a cadence of“ stopped time ”, so the directors wanted to“ give the viewer interesting shots that could surprise to compensate for the rhythm ”, explains Barrenechea, who directs the 50% the feature film together with Branca. However, in this game of symbols that is 9 – the same number that Luis Suárez wears on the back of his shirt -, the filmmakers have split the film “in two stages, as in a football match: a more oppressive first half and a brighter second half, open to improvisation. ”

Martín Barrenechea and Nicolás Branca, directors of ‘9’, in Huelva. ALBERTO_DIAZ

The world premiere in Huelva of 9 coincides with great controversies in the sports world such as the one that arose last summer at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the Gymnast Simon Biles’ decision to leave the competition and confess to mental health problems after being abused by her coach, Larry Nasar. “It has also coincided in Uruguay with several cases of suicides of young athletes. They become the epicenter of a machine that moves many interests and in which, suddenly, they find themselves imprisoned. Because although soccer crosses all social classes, there is a profile of children with great gifts for soccer who are pushed into the great competition to save their families financially. In reality, the ability to choose is from the middle classes, they have no choice, it is a very difficult approach ”, reflects Branca, who after passing through the Ibero-American Film Festival will visit Santiago de Compostela, where the film will be screened this Tuesday 16 of November within the framework of the Cineuropa Festival. The premiere in commercial theaters in Uruguay is scheduled for next March.