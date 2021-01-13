the four requests of the employer to accept it

LETTER SIZE

It ends on January 31st and the government intends to extend it until May 31st.

Here is how the negotiations for the extension of ERTE are going: the four demands of the employer to accept it

The employers, represented mainly by the CEO, demand changes to the draft submitted by the government on aspects such as the length of the extension, exemptions from fees, reduction of procedures and, above all, changes in the penalties for dismissal of workers after ERTE

BY RRHHDigital, 10:45 am – January 13, 2021



The current extension of ERTEs due to causes derived from the coronavirus or force majeure is ending. On January 31, this new file extension ends, which at the end of 2020 had benefited more than 750,000 workers. Although the positions are not very far from each other, there are some aspects to be dealt with in order to obtain a new extension that the government intends to complete on May 31, which is four months.

And on the part of employers ‘and unions’ organizations, in particular the CEOE, they underlined four points as being the main obstacles to negotiating with the executive: the validity of the extension, the quota exemptions, the number of procedures and the sanction for dismissal after an ERTE. . Here are the four main requests from entrepreneurs:

The validity of the extension, until the end of the pandemic. From the CEOE, they believe that it is not good to have to renew the extensions of ERTEs from time to time because this generates insecurity in companies and workers. Therefore, they intend to establish a term that will be in effect for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. The UGT also joined the employers’ association at this point, although it is true that with the four month extension the week is over and it will arrive just at the beginning of the summer, so the situation would not be so bad in case of not being able to reach an agreement on time. Extension of quota exemptions. The employers’ association demanded that the quota exemption be 100% for all modalities or, at least, that it be close to this total reduction. At present, only the ERTE of prevention in companies with less than 50 employees benefit from the reduction of 100% and the CEOE they ask that it be extended to the rest. Cut down on paperwork. More than the time it takes to reach agreement, it is important for the CEOE to ensure that companies do not have any delays or difficulties in processing cases. Faced with these requests, the government proposed improvements in the exposed project, such as the possibility of changing an ERTE from obstacle to one of limitation without having to request a new file. Despite this, there are many other procedures that employers intend to minimize to make the process easier for all businesses. Amendments to the employment safeguard clause. Until now, companies benefiting from an ERTE were prohibited from laying off their employees during the following six months. The penalty for this was to return all exemptions the company had enjoyed. CEOE understands the standard although they claim that when a worker is fired, only that worker’s exemptions are returned, not all of them. Whether it is this or another measure, the intention of CEOE and CEPYME is to try to reduce the “punishment” for dismissal that could force many companies to close. This seems to be the key point because employers see it as an essential aspect while the government stands still in their place: they do not intend to give in.

Thus, in the absence of a little more than 15 days for the end of the extension of the ERTE, the positions are gradually approaching, although there is still a stumbling block, and a big one, as we l ‘warned in the last point. Although they are optimistic on both sides, we will have to remain attentive to the unfolding of events and upcoming meetings.

Optimism within the government: “The agreement is very very close”

On the part of the various personalities of the national executive involved in the negotiations, optimism is the fundamental note. If Jos Luis Escriv, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, acknowledged this morning that the agreement is “very, very close”, the same ethics were followed by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, in an interview on TVE, also announcing that They will maintain the most important exemptions for the most affected sectors as well as the collection of 70% of the salary for the affected workers. He also made it clear that the ban on dismissal will continue to be maintained, without however wanting to change the conditions of the “sanction” to do so, as requested by the employer.

