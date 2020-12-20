The Fourth King Magician The Aegon Toilet Campaign

This year everyone’s wishes will be bigger than ever. For this reason, from Aegon they figured that Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar are going to need a little more help. The insurer is launching today its new #ElCuartoReyMago campaign for this Christmas, with the aim of thanking all health workers for the essential work carried out, especially during the health crisis that we went through this year.

The campaign allows, through a Christmas letter, to all those who wish to be able, directly and personally, to thank, send messages of affection and ask their best wishes for 2021 to the health staff. For this, the initiative, which will have the collaboration of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN), will make available to all those interested not only this customizable letter, but also a very special detail: a figure of a fourth Magician King to be placed in the crèche represented by a health professional in male or female version. A tribute to those workers who strived to deliver a happier, brighter and pandemic-free 2021.

The procedure is very simple. Users who wish to participate will only need to access the campaign site www.elcuartoreymago.com, request their mail automatically, write their message enthusiastically and send their mail to the mailbox, free of charge. From Aegon, and with the help of SEMERGEN, they will be responsible for distributing these letters to health workers before January 6. For each letter sent, the insurer will pay two euros to the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians.

“At Aegon, we believe that feeling accompanied is the best therapy and that Christmas is a time of affection, solidarity and new memories. For this reason, we want to do our part to pay tribute to all the toilets that have worked so hard for our well-being during this year, ”says Jos Ramn Azurmendi, Director of the Aegon Customer Zone in Spain.

These letters will convey the whole #Cariotherapy to health workers so that they are filled with enthusiasm, while the number on the Nativity will allow all participants to remember these professionals during the Christmas holidays. Without a doubt a little gesture that they deserve and that they will never forget.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital