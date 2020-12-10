The Francos have already left the Pazo de Meirás 82 years later and their property goes to the state

The Franco family no longer owns the Pazo de Meirás after 82 years of questionable handover and the keys are already in the possession of the state. The head of the court of A Coruña committed a symbolic act in the Torres de Meirás library, the Franks having refused to attend.

“Today there is the happy coincidence that we are celebrating International Human Rights Day and the importance this act has in terms of democratic memory is part of this day,” said the Attorney General immediately after receiving the property, on behalf of the Administration.