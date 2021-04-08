The French Air Force today conducted a nuclear strike exercise in poker with Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets: the French Air Force conducted nuclear poker exercises with fighter jets Rafale and Mirage

Strong points:

French Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets test their nuclear attack capability France’s Operation Poker fired nuclear missiles France is also strengthening its defense capability amid growing tension in Europe

In the midst of the war in Europe, France also intensified its preparations for war. On Wednesday, the Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which were integrated into the French Air Force, once again demonstrated their strength by firing nuclear missiles as part of a maneuver. In fact, these days tensions are at their peak due to the mobilization of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. On the other hand, angry at the arrival of American bombers in Norway, Russia deployed its Nordic fleet.

France executes Operation Poker

The operation was carried out by the French Air Force’s Nuclear Dissuasion Force. France carries out 4 operations each year under the name of Operation Poker to test its nuclear attack capacity. These maneuvers are done mainly at night. During which the French Air Force tests the second strike capability in response to the nuclear attack on it.

50 fighter planes participated in the operation

The French Air Force reported that a total of 50 fighter jets took part in the exercise on Wednesday evening. These fighters flew from different air bases in France and joined Operation Poker. This included the AWACS E-3S and Mirage 2000 fighter jets in addition to the Rafale, WC-135 and A330 MRTT aircraft.

Operation completed in 5 to 6 hours

In a total of 6-7 hours of operation, French fighter jets flew over the Mediterranean Sea and fired nuclear weapons at the firing range in central France. French media report that during this period some fighter jets also played the role of enemy planes. In addition, the French fighters also trained to enter the enemy air defense zone.

France is testing weapons on a large scale

Rafale fighter jets deployed in the Air Force and the French Navy have been equipped with nuclear air-launched cruise missiles (ASMPA) since 2009 and 2010. France has extensively tested weapons in recent times to improve capacity. of its missiles. MBDA is also pushing for the creation of new charged thermonuclear medium energy missiles (ASN4G).

French company manufacturing deadly nuclear missile

MBDA will replace ASMPA after developing ASN4G in the coming days. ASN4G cannot be stopped by any anti-missile defense system currently in existence in the world. Its firepower and range are also high due to the air launch. In such a situation, if the Rafale fighter plane is equipped with this missile, it will increase France’s strategic power.