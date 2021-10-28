Home/Health/ The French commission on child abuse asks to combat the lack of credibility suffered by mothers when reporting Health The French commission on child abuse asks to combat the lack of credibility suffered by mothers when reporting



The book “The Big Family “by Camille Kouchner this year broke the taboo on incest in France THOMAS SAMSON (AFP) France begins to outline its fight against the sexual abuse of minors after breaking, this same year, the long taboo that weighed on them to root of the publication of a book that revealed a case highly mediated by the known of the protagonists, La Familia Grande, by Camille Kouchner, and a release of victims’ word on social media under the tag # MeTooInceste . Every year, in this country, about 160. 000 minors are victims of rape or attempted rape, in their the vast majority in the family environment or the closest circle, according to various studies. In its first evaluation, published this week, the independent Commission on Incest and Sexual Violence against Minors (Ciivise), the institution created in January to propose legislative improvements to more effectively combat these abuses, focuses on one of the problems that considers that the fight against this scourge is the greatest burden: the lack of credibility suffered by mothers when they denounce abuses allegedly committed by fathers. The Ciivise launched an appeal in September to receive testimonies from victims of sexual violence in childhood for its final report, which should be ready in 2023. Almost a third of the “hundreds” of responses have been requests for help from women who “denounce sexual violence after the revelations of their children and who, seeking to protect them, are condemned for not giving their children to their parents after visits or until the custody is withdrawn for the benefit of the father ”, the Commission points out. Many times the controversial parental alienation syndrome (SAP) is used against them. This syndrome – which is not recognized by the World Health Organization or the American Psychiatric Association, and for which the American Psychological Association considers that there is no scientific evidence to support it – was coined by the American psychiatrist Richard Gardner in 1985 and described as the experience of a child being manipulated by one of the two parents to turn against the other and resist contact with him or her. The mechanism that leads to this situation is almost always the same: “Despite the revelations of the minor, it is not the father who is questioned, but the mother, accused of manipulating her child ”, the experts confirm. A reality that “questions the capacity of the judicial authority to protect children effectively, and also questions society as a whole,” adds the commission in an “opinion” entitled , graphically, “On mothers in struggle.” As calculated by the Ciivise by crossing the various official data on child abuse, of the 160. registered annual cases, in almost 22. 000 the aggressor is the father. Few convictions

The conviction figures, however, are low: in 2020, only 1.697 people were prosecuted for incestuous rape or sexual assault of the minor, regardless of the degree of kinship with the victim. In just 760 were convicted. Although there are no official statistics on the number of convictions of parents for these crimes, notes the commission, it can be presumed that “the number of parents investigated for incestuous sexual violence is well below the number of victims.” One of the “greatest obstacles” to achieving greater protection for these minors, he insists, is “the systematic suspicion of professionals against mothers who report sexual violence committed against their children.” Therefore, it calls on all responsible professionals to “prohibit recourse to the pseudo parental alienation syndrome, particularly during the judicial decision process.”

In this sense, remember that, in Spain, since June it is foreseen by law that the public powers avoid taking into consideration “theoretical approaches or criteria without scientific endorsement that presume interference or adult manipulation, such as SAP” . In France this false syndrome is not regulated in such a clear way. There is only, experts recall, an internal “information note” sent by the Ministry of Justice in July 2018 to “Inform the magistrates of the controversial and unrecognized nature of the SAP and urge them to consider this means with prudence when used in defense, as well as reminding them that there are other tools at their disposal in civil matters.”

To prevent further abuse and improve the protection of minors in danger while studying the situation in greater depth, the Ciivise presented three “recommendations” on Wednesday initials. To begin with, it calls for “suspending the criminal proceedings” against a parent who refuses to hand over his child to the other parent when an investigation for incestuous sexual violence weighs on him. In 2019, highlights the commission, the 80% of convictions for not returning children were against mothers. In addition, the commission calls for the “systematic withdrawal, by law, of parental authority in the event of a father’s conviction for sexual violence against his child,” as well as the immediate “suspension” of both parental authority and visitation rights. and accommodation of the father if an investigation is opened against him for alleged incest.

After the commotion caused by La Familia Grande , where Camille Kouchner, daughter of the well-known former minister Bernard Kouchner, recounts the sexual abuse suffered by her twin brother as a teenager on the part of his stepfather, the political scientist Olivier Duhamel, and the wave of complaints on social networks, the president, Emmanuel Macron, promised an adaptation of the legal tools that has resulted in the recent establishment by law in the 15 years the minimum age of consent for sexual acts, which in the case of incestuous relationships is established in the 18.

At the beginning of the month, another independent commission in charge of investigating pedophilia within the French Catholic Church since 1950, the Ciase, concluded that at least 216. 000 minors were victims of religious pedophiles in the last seven decades. And in what could be interpreted as one more example of the increased awareness in France on the issue of child abuse, this week, the writer Christine Angot won one of the most prestigious literary awards in the country, the Medicis for the best novel in French, by Le voyage dans l’Est (Journey to the East), where he narrates a case of incest as the one who suffered as a child. Until s of the aggressors. ”