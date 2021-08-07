The future depends on a clear commitment to 100% hybrid employees

The working model has changed forever. We will not be returning to the office or using physical space in the same way as before. At Cisco, while (63%) of its 75,000 employees worldwide came to the office three to five days a week before the pandemic, 77% now anticipate telecommuting three or more days a week.

“At Cisco, there is no going back to the office as such,” said Francine Katsoudas, executive vice president and director of human resources, policies and functions at Cisco. demands of employees and their teams, a culture of inclusion and trust, and the best experiences of collaboration and innovation across network technologies, Webex and security. ”

At Cisco, there were already completely remote workers. And at the start of 2020 the whole company switched to telecommuting, adapting more easily to the difficult and uncertain period caused by the pandemic. But since there are no unique needs, Cisco’s new hybrid working model will be flexible, customizable, and based on empathy and well-being, promoting physical and mental health.

New commitments

For the hybrid model to work, Cisco believes that higher levels of trust and transparency need to be established between teams and the business. And he defines what he calls “collaborative engagements”: a set of expectations for individuals, leaders and teams around issues such as responsibility, inclusion and well-being, thus creating the necessary culture. to success.

“Leaders will play a fundamental role in creating and sustaining this conscious culture,” continues the Cisco boss. They will model our hybrid work philosophy, leading with empathy and closeness to their teams. And we are experimenting with new methods. designed to support this transition. ”

Productive and secure collaboration

The hybrid working approach requires secure networking and collaboration technologies. Cisco enables hybrid work in two ways: by enabling a hybrid workforce and by transforming spaces. This means providing secure access and collaboration anytime, anywhere, as well as combining network, security and collaboration to improve health and well-being, security and efficiency.

The Cisco Webex Collaboration Platform has included hundreds of new features over the past 10 months, many of which are designed for more inclusive work. The ‘People Insights’ function allows you to set goals to reconcile work and personal life. ‘My Voice Only’ eliminates background noise. Real-time translations from English and Spanish to 108 languages ​​make it easy to do business without geographic or linguistic boundaries. And gesture recognition lets you communicate non-verbally without touching icons.

Spaces and sustainability

Cisco is transforming spaces formerly dedicated to individuals into collaborative hubs – places to meet, connect and work together. Going to the office should be a goal, either once a week or once a month. We will make better use of our offices by transforming them into optimized spaces so that teams can connect, collaborate and innovate, ”concludes Katsoudas.

Likewise, inclusive work must be sustainable work. Rethinking the use of space, creating recyclable products and designing energy efficient buildings that reduce polluting emissions is another goal. Cisco already uses 100% renewable energy in several countries around the world and intends to use it for at least 85% of its global consumption by 2022. It is also reducing greenhouse gas emissions from scopes 1 and 2 by 60% compared to 2007.

According to the Cisco Workforce of the Future study, nine in ten Spanish workers (87% on average in EMEAR) ask for more flexibility, choosing between remote and face-to-face work and how to manage their schedules, even when offices are open. again.

