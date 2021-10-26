the-galician-parliament-criticizes-the-judge-who-spoke-of-“deep-galicia”-in-a-car

It is “an act of collective dignity”. This is how the three parties with representation in the Galician Parliament —PP, BNG and PSdeG-PSOE— qualify the unusual institutional declaration that they have approved this Tuesday against the use of the expression “Deep Galicia” by a Marbella judge in a car. The text, read in plenary session by the president of the Chamber, the popular Miguel Santalices, rejects the “inadmissible” judicial argument used by the magistrate, along with other reasons, to withdraw custody of her child from a woman living in a village of the Galician municipality of Muros: “This qualifier implies a pejorative and unjustifiably negative assessment of the country, which is inadmissible in any context, even more so in a judicial resolution.”

Judge María Belén Ureña Carazo uses in the controversial car that Marbella, where the child’s father resides, “offers multiple possibilities for the proper development of a child’s personality and for him to grow up in a happy environment” in front of the “very small population in the deep Galicia” where he lives the mother who is “far from everything.” The institutional declaration of the Galician Parliament replies that “statements of this nature show a profound ignorance of the reality of Galicia and the Galician people and show enormous prejudices and stereotypes that have nothing to do with this country, in which all the conditions for a full and comprehensive development of people. ”

The judicial argument used by Ureña and the expression“ deep Galicia ”have caused a wave of rejection in Galicia, which has been joined by unions, political parties and feminist collectives. Also the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has disfigured the judge the writing of his car with a tweet in which he shows a photo of his childhood with his grandmother Eladia in the village of Os Peares (Ourense), of which is original: “Some expressions are not the most fortunate. I was a child from deep Galicia and not so bad! ”

The lawyer for the mother whose custody of her son has been withdrawn has filed a complaint with the disciplinary commission of the General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ) for using an expression “insulting, archaic and unfair, and as impertinent as it is inappropriate for the person who is supposed to administer justice on behalf of the State”. Faced with the statement made by the judge in her order, the institutional declaration of the Galician Parliament responds that “any Galician village, town or city is suitable for the development of a child”.