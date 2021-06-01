The Game Trailer – Take on the best of the best – Old Sport Republic

SRX: The Game is a racing game for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. He invites you to compete “against the best of the best” at the Superstar Racing Experience. The Superstar Racing Experience is a brand new league that offers intense races with very powerful vehicles (over 700 hp) and “stadium trucks” on around fifty short field and asphalt courses. Those in the know know that the Monster Games title lets you compete against 16 of the greatest champions in motorsport history such as Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves or even Bill Elliott. In addition to free races, you can climb the ranks in career mode or compete against players from all over the world in online multiplayer mode. SRX: The Game is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. By Rob_Bellamy, writing to jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter