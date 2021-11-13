Home/Culture/ The gay prison love of 'Great Freedom' triumphs at the Seville festival Culture The gay prison love of 'Great Freedom' triumphs at the Seville festival

The prison love of Great Freedon , directed by the Austrian Sebastian Meise, has won the Golden Giraldillo for the best film of the 18 3rd edition of the Seville European Film Festival. The Francophone production Onoda , by the Frenchman Arthur Harari, has achieved recognition for the best script and the Grand Jury Prize, ex aequo with the Spanish co-production Costa Brava, Líbano , the debut of the Lebanese Mounia Akl, author of its script with Clara Roquet. Jonas Carpignano has won the award for best director for his For Chiara. The jury has highlighted the courage of Great Freedom: “Because it makes us wonder what freedom is, due to its sensitive portrait from the subtlety of the fight for freedom in a prison environment, which not only shows us a historical reality that works as a metaphor for the world interior of the protagonists ”. The drama, a co-production between Germany and Austria, describes an intermittent love story between Hans and a convicted murderer during the former’s prison stays, who entered and left because of his homosexuality, conduct punishable by the defunct German Democratic Republic. The film won the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. Its protagonist, Franz Rogowski, a current auteur film star, has also won the award for best actor.

Clara Roquet and Mounia Akl, in Seville. In the video, a sequence from his film, ‘Costa Brava, Líbano’. Photography: Paco Puentes.

Rogowski also takes part in another of the feature films awarded in the prize list of the contest, Onoda . The script, signed by Harari and Vincent Poymiro, addresses the 10. 000 nights in the jungle of a forgotten Japanese soldier on an island after World War II. The jury has taken into account that it is “a dazzling film that makes us reflect on the structures of power, through an incredible staging”, to also award it the Grand Jury Prize.

This recognition is shared with the Hispanolibanese Costa Brava, Lebanon. Its director, Mounia Akl, present in Seville to collect the statuette, stressed that with her first feature she intended to convey that when “one feels lost in a hostile place, the best refuge is family and friends ”.