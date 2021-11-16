the-general-director-of-fine-arts-resigns-after-only-one-year-in-the-position

Dolores Jiménez-Blanco, general director of Fine Arts and the head of national heritage conservation, has resigned this Tuesday, according to Eldiario.es and confirmed to this newspaper by the Ministry of Culture, which explains that his departure is due to his desire to return to college. Jiménez-Blanco (Granada, 61 years old), an art historian by profession, came to office at the proposal of the previous minister, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. Culture sources have confirmed that the expert will leave her post at the end of this year and deny that her departure is due to discrepancies with the ministry’s leadership. The general director of Fine Arts has not responded to calls from this newspaper.

Jiménez-Blanco has been the second woman in 100 years to lead the Directorate General of Fine Arts (the first was Ángeles Albert in 2009 with Minister González-Sinde) and has dedicated much of its mandate to seeking alliances and resources to rescue a sector mortally wounded by the pandemic . Dependent on this portfolio are the 16 state museums and other 60 of transferred management.

According to published information in eldiario.es, the pressure from the autonomous communities to return to the places where emblematic pieces of Spanish archeology were found a century ago, such as the Lady of Elche, that of Baza (jewels of Iberian sculpture) or the bulls of Costix (Talayotic horns in bronze), currently in the National Archaeological Museum, could have been one of the causes of his resignation, which the Ministry of Culture has categorically denied to this newspaper.

Last Saturday , EL PAÍS published an interview with the director of the Archaeological, Andrés Carretero, in which he was completely against the return of the pieces to their autonomous communities as promoted by the Heritage Law of 1985. The draft reform of this standard approved by the Uribes team was rejected by the regional governments, which has caused Iceta to be currently reviewing it.

Carretero, one of the most renowned archaeologists nationals, considered in the interview with this newspaper that the returns produce “a dispersion of the collections, a lack of attention due to lack of sufficient budgets. In this country you cannot have 8. 000 museums, one in each municipality, in a decent state. Eight thousand institutions working … It is unfeasible and very counterproductive for archaeological research. , because the heritage did not end a hundred years ago, when the Lady of Elche or Baza appeared and arrived at the state archaeological museum. There are very interesting goods to discover that can be exhibited in regional, provincial or local museums, instead of claiming ”. Carretero also admitted that the Ministers of Culture come to office under pressure from the communities, but that when the situation is explained to them they “understand”.